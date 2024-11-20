7th Edition of Odisha Parba 2024 to kick start from 22nd Nov; President Smt. Droupadi Murmu to Inaugurate

A Cultural Symphony of Odisha’s Heritage

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest on closing day

Odisha CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi & Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to grace the occasion

New Delhi : New Delhi based premier Odia organisation, Odia Samaj,takes immense pride in presenting the 7th edition of the grand spectacle of Odisha Parba 2024 —a resplendent celebration of Odisha’s rich and multifaceted cultural heritage. The event proudly promotes Odia Asmita by promoting the rich legacy of Odisha through its culture, heritage and art. From 22nd to 24th November 2024, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi will transform into a vibrant tapestry of Odisha’s timeless traditions. This three-day cultural extravaganza promises to captivate hearts of both Odias and non-Odias residing in the Delhi-NCR region.

The inaugural day of this grand event will be graced by Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India who has consented to be the chief guest on 22nd Nov 2024. Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament will be the guests of honour on the inaugural day of the 3-day event. Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be the chief guest on the closing day ceremony.

Speaking about the event, Shri Sidhartha Pradhan, President of Odia Samaj said, “excitement is building up in the minds of all the Pravasi Odias in Delhi about the upcoming event of Odisha Parba, which was conceived by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, with the aim of taking the rich Odia heritage far and wide across the globe. After hosting six successful shows of Odisha Parba, we look forward to making the 7th edition even more memorable. We are proud of the fact that Odisha Parba was born in the lap of the historical India Gate. That venue is now closed for hosting events and it was an honour for Odia Samaj and Odisha to get such a unique opportunity.”

Speaking about the variety of cultural programmes to be staged during the three days, Shri Hiranya Mohanty, Trustee Odia Samaj said, “this year Odisha Parba will showcase cultural programmes by artists from different regions of Odisha thus making it a rich and interesting amalgamation, catering to all age groups. Special mention needs to be made of historical children’s play “Biplabi Bajia” which is conceptualized by Pinkwood Creations & Pace foundation of Odisha.The entertainment quotient will range from classical Odissi to folk and tribal dances of Odisha besides also showcasing contemporary singers like Barnali Hota, Swayam Padhi and Diptirekha Padhi & popular Odia rappers like Rapper Big Deal and Prayas Bahidar.”

The event will have 45 food stalls selling delicious Odia food items like dahibara-aloodum, mudhi-manso, non veg and veg Odia thaali etc besides the popular meetha and peetha from the nooks and corners of the state. The shopping zone will have 25 Handloom & Handicraft stalls selling exquisite Odia crafts and looms, which are so loved by the residents of Delhi.