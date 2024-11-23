7th Edition of Odisha Parba 2024 kick starts at New Delhi

New Delhi : The 7th edition of Odisha Parba kicked off in grand style today at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the Hon’ble President of India, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, inaugurating the three-day cultural extravaganza. Running from November 22 to 24, the event promises to be a captivating journey into the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Odisha.

Graced by esteemed dignitaries including Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, and Shri Bhatruhuri Mahtab, Hon’ble MP, the inauguration set the tone for a festival that celebrates not just culture, but the essence of Odisha’s identity on a global platform.

In the inaugural ceremony Hon’ble President Mrs Droupadi Murmu says- “Odisha Parba is more than a festival—it’s a global celebration of Odisha’s timeless heritage and the indomitable spirit of its people. Rooted in the sacred Jagannath culture, it reflects unity, pride, and traditions that transcend boundaries. In a world craving harmony, let us embrace the path of peace inspired by Buddhism—a serene weapon to restore balance and soothe the soul. Goodwill is the shield against negativity, empowering us to safeguard our mental peace from disruptive forces. Odisha Parba invites you to experience its profound essence, where culture and calm unite in an extraordinary celebration of life and heritage.”

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Education Minister spoke- “It’s a proud moment for every Odia as our talent shines globally, showcasing Odisha’s essence beyond borders. As proud citizens, it’s our privilege to see our motherland gaining recognition and valuable insights worldwide.”

Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha’s Hon’ble Chief Minister expressed- “Odias are excelling globally while staying rooted in their heritage. Celebrating our resilient spirit and rich traditions like Boita Bandana, we honor Odisha’s cultural diversity. The Make in Odisha Conclave – Utkarsh Odisha is a proud step toward global recognition. Together, let’s elevate Odisha’s glory!”

Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Bhartruhari Mahatab witnessed his feelings- “Despite the winter chill in Delhi, Odisha Parba stands tall as a grand celebration of Odisha’s unparalleled cultural diversity. This largest-ever Odisha Parba is truly an Odia pride.”

“We are not just showcasing our culture; we are reaffirming the essence of our identity, its our privilege to showcase this extraordinary talent in the premise of our nation’s heart Delhi.” said Siddharth Pradhan, President, Odia Samaj, New Delhi. In his powerful address, he

emphasized,-Odisha proudly celebrates the 7th edition of Odisha Parba, a remarkable platform showcasing the state’s rich heritage and vibrant diversity. It is a privilege to witness Odisha’s cultural brilliance and timeless traditions come alive on such a grand stage.

The inauguration unfolded with a spectacular performance of “Tapaswini”, a fusion of Odissi and Martial art by Guru Kabita Mohanty and her disciples, followed by a riveting “Nrityanjali”, a Sambalpuri dance led by Guru Samaru Meher and his troupe. But the evening’s crown jewel was the groundbreaking children’s play, “Biplabi Baajia”, a collaboration between ‘Pinkwood Creations and Pace Foundation’. This historical production captivated the audience, making it a monumental moment for the festival.

The evening also showcased Ghudka Dhwani, a tribal rhythm performance by Koshal Folk Academy, and a high-energy live performance by Rapper Big Deal, which added a contemporary touch to the festivities. The soulful Rhythms of Odisha performance by Shri Pankaj Jal and Shri Sashwat Tripathy enthralled attendees, offering a deep dive into the state’s musical heritage.

No celebration is complete without food, and Odisha Parba brought the state’s culinary excellence to life. With 45 vibrant stalls, the event delighted guests with an array of Odia delicacies, including the famed Pitha-Mitha, Rasagollas, and Khaja. The festival offered a true taste of Odisha, along with 25 handloom and handicraft stalls showcasing the finest traditional crafts.