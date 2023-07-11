The 7th edition of Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other with a customary steampast. Indian Naval ships Delhi, Kamorta and Shakti, under the command of RAdm Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Samidare under the command of RAdm Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander Escort Flotilla One, participated in the six day long exercise.

JIMEX 23 witnessed complex exercises, undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides engaged in advanced level exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare – surface, sub surface and air. Besides ships and their integral helicopters, the exercise also witnessed the participation of fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and a submarine. JIMEX 23 ended on a high note revalidating common procedures and enhancing interoperability between the IN and JMSDF.