79 In-Principle approvals have been granted for development of Cargo Terminals under Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal policy

New Delhi : Under the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) Policy, it has been targeted to develop 100 GCTs in three years i.e. 2022-23, 2023-24 & 2024-25. 22 GCTs have already been commissioned. 125 applications for development of Cargo Terminals under the GCT Policy have been received and 79 In-Principle Approvals have been granted.

For GCTs to be developed on non-Railway land, the GCT Operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining necessary approval. For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on Railway land, the land parcels will be identified by Railways, and the GCT Operator for construction and operation of Terminal will be selected through open tendering process.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.