78th Independence Day celebrations at Lokpal of India

On the 78th Independence Day, The National flag was hoisted by Hon’ble Shri Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, Chairperson, Lokpal of India, in the august presence of Hon’ble Members: Shri Justice Sanjay Yadav, Shri Sushil Chandra, Shri Pankaj Kumar and Shri Ajay Tirkey. He extended greetings of Independence Day to all Hon’ble Members, Senior Officers, Staff and Family Members. He recalled the sacrifices of all those who laid their lives for giving us a free and independent BHARAT.

He further emphasised that our Country is progressing rapidly on every front to make ATMNIRBHAR and VIKSIT BHARAT. With this growth comes increase in commercial activities and with that comes greed of some uncouth countrymen. Institutions such as the Lokpal, must act as the watchdog and lend support to transparent and corruption free governance. He exhorted the Officers and Staff of Lokpal of India to give their best to achieve the goal enshrined in the Constitution of India.

On this solemn occasion, saplings were also planted by Hon’ble Chairperson and Members.