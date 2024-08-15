78th Independence Day CELEBRATION AT IFFCO, PARADEEP UNIT

Paradeep: 78th Independence Day was celebrated at IFFCO, Paradip Unit on 15th August 2024 in its premises. On this occasion, all senior officials, employees, representatives of IFFCO Employees’ Union & IFFCO Officers’ Association and residents of IFFCO Township gathered to witness the grand ceremony and the spectacular parade show. Chief Guest Dr. Udai Shanker Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO and Shri K.J.Patel, Director of IFFCO hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering. In his speech Dr.U.S.Awasthi encouraged each employee to work with dedication and acknowledged their contribution towards the growth of IFFCO. He highlighted the achievements of India during glorious 78 years celebrating “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. He further informed that IFFCO believes in its commitments to the Society at large as it is a Cooperative Society meant to uplift the farmers of the country. In doing so IFFCO invented new products namely Nano Urea and Nano DAP for the benefits of all Indian famers and our country as a whole. Nano Urea and Nano DAP also help to preserve the fertility of soil and reduce pollution. IFFCO always marches a step ahead in times of emergencies prevailing due to natural calamities and disasters and as a part of social responsibility it aids in benefiting its peripheral surroundings.

On this occasion, IFFCO security personnel, SIS security guards along with students of IFFCO DAV School gave guard of honour in the august presence of Dr. Udai Shanker Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO Sh K.J. Patel, Director of IFFCO Paradeep . Children of IFFCO DAV Public School and Jyoti Ladies Club members have performed cultural programmes. The audience appreciated the splendid performance of DAV School children. Awards were conferred to meritorious employees and children by Dr. Awasthi

Shri Sushant Kumar Jena, President, Sh Satyajit Khuntia, General Secretary of IFFCO Officers’ Association, Sh Prasanta Kumar Swain, President and Sh Truputi Ranjan Puhan ,General Secretary of IFFCO Employees’ Union were present and witnessed the entire programme. At the end, Shri K. Mohan Rao, Jt. General Manager (P&A) deliberated vote of thanks.