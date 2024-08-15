78th Independence Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervour at NALCO

Bhubaneswar : Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) joined the nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor. Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, hoisted the national flag at NALCO’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar and addressed the NALCO community. On this occasion, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD also inaugurated a Facilitation Centre-cum-Lounge for former employees in the premises of NALCO Bhawan. A large number of former employees attended the celebration and interacted with senior officials of NALCO. A scintillating Dhemsa dance was performed by an award winning troupe from Kotpad, Koraput.

The 78th Independence Day was also celebrated at NALCO’s operating units at Angul & Damanjodi along with its Port Facility at Vizag and Regional Offices across the country.