78th Independence Day Celebrated at KIIT and KISS with Patriotic Fervour

Bhubaneswar: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated on Thursday at the KIIT, KISS, KIMS, KIIT Public School, and KIIT International School campuses. The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta attended the main Independence Day celebration at the KISS campus and hoisted the national flag.

Addressing the students, Dr. Samanta emphasized the crucial role of education in societal development. He stated that quality education is particularly important for the development of the underprivileged and tribal students and over 30 years, KISS has been dedicated to the upliftment of tribal communities through education. He mentioned that students who receive a good education can truly understand the value of independence.

Among the attendees were eminent TV show maker, Chef Charlie Rubio from Mexico; Secretary of KIIT and KISS R. N. Dash; Vice-Chancellor of KIIT DU Prof. Saranjit Singh; Registrar of KIIT DU Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty; Registrar of KISS DU Dr. Prashant Kumar Rautaray; Director General of KISS Kahnu Charan Mahali and other senior officials.

The event featured an impressive parade and a colourful cultural program performed by KISS students.

At the KIIT Deemed to be University, the VC hoisted the national flag. Dr. Monalisa Bal, Chairperson of KIIT International School; Brig. Dr. A P Mohanty, Principal and Dean of KIMS and Dillip Kumar Tripathy, Principal, KIIT Public School, also hoisted the national flags at their respective institutions