78 percent voting in last phase of three-tier panchayat elections: MP

New Delhi : In the third and final phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, peaceful polling was held in all 92 development blocks. According to the information received till 8 pm, a total of 78 percent estimated voting has taken place. Of these, 79 percent are female, 78 percent are male and 11 percent are other voters.

Estimated polling percentage

State

Female

Male

Other

Total

Madhya Pradesh

79.00%

78.00%

11.00%

78.00%

District wise information in percentage

District

Female

Male

Other

Total

Sheopur

82.90

79

80.80

Morena

81.10

78.50

42.90

79.70

Bhind

75.30

71.40

73.10

Shivpuri

85.10

84.80

84.90

Guna

86.40

87.50

86.90

Ashok Nagar

83.50

84.30

83.90

Sagar

78.20

80.60

79.50

Tokamgarh

75.30

72

25

73.60

Chhatarpur

75.90

72.30

73.90

Damoh

80.40

78

79.10

Satna

75.70

69.30

33.30

72.40

Rewa

72.70

65.40

68.80

Sidhi

71.30

64.80

67.90

Singrauli

69

66.80

67.90

Sahadol

72.80

69.40

14.30

71.10

Anuppur

79.80

78

78.90

Katni

76.50

69.30

10

72.90

Dindori

75.30

75.10

75.20

Mandla

77.50

75.40

76.50

Balaghat

74.40

71.60

60

73

Seoni

84.10

83.80

50

83.90

Chhindwara

79.80

79.10

79.40

Betul

80.60

78.80

79.70

Narmadapuram

81.20

84.60

83

Raisen

77.50

80.60

20

79.20

Vidisha

83.90

86.30

16.70

85.70

Sehore

86.20

86.30

86.30

Rajgarh

84.70

84.40

84.50

Agar Malwa

87.60

89.30

100

88.50

Shajapur

86.90

89

88

Khandwa

77

79.60

20

78.30

Khargone

80.60

81.30

33.30

80.90

Badwani

78.20

83

80.60

Alirajpur

72.90

76

74.50

Dhar

76.80

79.10

4.50

78

Ujjain

83.80

86.70

21.40

85.30

Ratlam

86.70

87.50

62.50

87.10

Mandsaur

86.10

84.70

85.40

Neemuch

90.20

90.30

50

90.30