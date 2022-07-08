78 percent voting in last phase of three-tier panchayat elections: MP

New Delhi : In the third and final phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, peaceful polling was held in all 92 development blocks. According to the information received till 8 pm, a total of 78 percent estimated voting has taken place. Of these, 79 percent are female, 78 percent are male and 11 percent are other voters.
Estimated polling percentage
State
Female
Male
Other
Total
Madhya Pradesh
79.00%
78.00%
11.00%
78.00%
District wise information in percentage
District
Female
Male
Other
Total
Sheopur
82.90
79
80.80
Morena
81.10
78.50
42.90
79.70
Bhind
75.30
71.40
73.10
Shivpuri
85.10
84.80
84.90
Guna
86.40
87.50
86.90
Ashok Nagar
83.50
84.30
83.90
Sagar
78.20
80.60
79.50
Tokamgarh
75.30
72
25
73.60
Chhatarpur
75.90
72.30
73.90
Damoh
80.40
78
79.10
Satna
75.70
69.30
33.30
72.40
Rewa
72.70
65.40
68.80
Sidhi
71.30
64.80
67.90
Singrauli
69
66.80
67.90
Sahadol
72.80
69.40
14.30
71.10
Anuppur
79.80
78
78.90
Katni
76.50
69.30
10
72.90
Dindori
75.30
75.10
75.20
Mandla
77.50
75.40
76.50
Balaghat
74.40
71.60
60
73
Seoni
84.10
83.80
50
83.90
Chhindwara
79.80
79.10
79.40
Betul
80.60
78.80
79.70
Narmadapuram
81.20
84.60
83
Raisen
77.50
80.60
20
79.20
Vidisha
83.90
86.30
16.70
85.70
Sehore
86.20
86.30
86.30
Rajgarh
84.70
84.40
84.50
Agar Malwa
87.60
89.30
100
88.50
Shajapur
86.90
89
88
Khandwa
77
79.60
20
78.30
Khargone
80.60
81.30
33.30
80.90
Badwani
78.20
83
80.60
Alirajpur
72.90
76
74.50
Dhar
76.80
79.10
4.50
78
Ujjain
83.80
86.70
21.40
85.30
Ratlam
86.70
87.50
62.50
87.10
Mandsaur
86.10
84.70
85.40
Neemuch
90.20
90.30
50
90.30