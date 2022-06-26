78 percent voting in first phase of three-tier panchayat elections

New Delhi :In the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, peaceful polling was held in 115 development blocks. Overall voting was 78 percent. Among them, 77 percent are female, 79 percent male and 9.8 percent are other voters. Highest 87.7 percent voting took place in Rajgarh and Agar-Malwa districts. The lowest voter turnout was 65.7 percent in Rewa district. In Shivpuri district, maximum 89.9 percent female voters exercised franchise.
Last polling percentage
|
State
|
Female
|
Male
|
Others
|
Total
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
77%
|
79%
|
9.8%
|
78%
|
District wise polling percentage
|
District
|
Female
|
Male
|
Others
|
total
|
Sheopur
|
85.1
|
87
|
|
86
|
Morena
|
70
|
66.8
|
|
68.3
|
Bhind
|
68.4
|
68.4
|
20
|
68.4
|
Gwalior
|
79.9
|
80.1
|
4.3
|
80
|
Datia
|
83.1
|
84.3
|
5.3
|
83.8
|
Shivpuri
|
89.9
|
78.5
|
|
83.9
|
Guna
|
79.7
|
82.8
|
|
81.3
|
Ashoknagar
|
85.9
|
85.1
|
|
85.5
|
Sagar
|
72.2
|
75.3
|
33.3
|
73.8
|
Tikamgarh
|
75.5
|
78.4
|
|
77
|
Chhatarpur
|
76.1
|
77.8
|
|
77
|
Damoh
|
72.8
|
74.4
|
|
73.6
|
Panna
|
80.3
|
79.7
|
|
80
|
Satna
|
76.4
|
73.8
|
|
75
|
Rewa
|
68.7
|
62.9
|
|
65.7
|
Sidhi
|
71.9
|
62.7
|
12.5
|
67.1
|
Singrouli
|
72.7
|
76.9
|
|
74.9
|
Shahdol
|
78.2
|
79.7
|
|
79
|
Anuppur
|
75.5
|
76.8
|
7.1
|
76.1
|
Umaria
|
77
|
75.7
|
50
|
76.3
|
Katni
|
77
|
74.7
|
66.7
|
75.9
|
Jabalpur
|
75.3
|
76.5
|
6.5
|
75.9
|
Dindori
|
78.2
|
81.4
|
|
79.8
|
Mandla
|
78.6
|
79.1
|
|
78.8
|
Balaghat
|
79.3
|
80.4
|
|
79.8
|
Seoni
|
82.2
|
83.4
|
7.7
|
82.8
|
Narsinghpur
|
76.4
|
80.2
|
|
78.4
|
Chhindwara
|
82.2
|
83.8
|
33.3
|
83
|
Betul
|
79.9
|
80.1
|
|
80
|
Harda
|
74.4
|
77.3
|
|
75.9
|
Narmadapuran
|
74.4
|
79
|
25
|
76.8
|
Raisen
|
75.3
|
79.8
|
|
77.7
|
Vidisha
|
78.6
|
83.4
|
100
|
81.1
|
Bhopal
|
81.7
|
84.1
|
50
|
83
|
Sehore
|
84.5
|
87.1
|
14.3
|
85.8
|
Rajgarh
|
86.5
|
88.8
|
11.1
|
87.7
|
Agar Malwa
|
86.9
|
88.4
|
50
|
87.7
|
Shajapur
|
83.4
|
87.7
|
100
|
85.6
|
Dewas
|
80.4
|
83.2
|
|
81.9
|
Khandwa
|
72.2
|
75.4
|
|
73.9
|
Burhanpur
|
74.3
|
77.2
|
|
75.8
|
Khargone
|
76.8
|
79.5
|
50
|
78.1
|
Badwani
|
79
|
82.8
|
|
78.2
|
Alirajpur
|
65.6
|
71.2
|
|
68.4
|
Jhabua
|
80.5
|
82.2
|
7.1
|
81.3
|
Dhar
|
76.6
|
80.3
|
|
78.5
|
Indore
|
78.4
|
81.2
|
7.1
|
79.8
|
Ujjain
|
81
|
84.3
|
20
|
82.7
|
Ratlam
|
84.7
|
87.6
|
100
|
86.2
|
Mandsour
|
82.9
|
86.2
|
25
|
84.5
|
Neemuch
|
86.4
|
88.6
|
50
|
87.5
|
Niwari
|
83.9
|
84.8
|
|
84.4
Voting for the second phase of the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on July 1 and for the third phase on July 8.