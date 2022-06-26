National

78 percent voting in first phase of three-tier panchayat elections

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :In the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, peaceful polling was held in 115 development blocks. Overall voting was 78 percent. Among them, 77 percent are female, 79 percent male and 9.8 percent are other voters. Highest 87.7 percent voting took place in Rajgarh and Agar-Malwa districts. The lowest voter turnout was 65.7 percent in Rewa district. In Shivpuri district, maximum 89.9 percent female voters exercised franchise.

Last polling percentage

State

Female

Male

Others

Total

Madhya Pradesh

77%

79%

9.8%

78%

District wise polling percentage

District

Female

Male

Others

total

Sheopur

85.1

87

86

Morena

70

66.8

68.3

Bhind

68.4

68.4

20

68.4

Gwalior

79.9

80.1

4.3

80

Datia

83.1

84.3

5.3

83.8

Shivpuri

89.9

78.5

83.9

Guna

79.7

82.8

81.3

Ashoknagar

85.9

85.1

85.5

Sagar

72.2

75.3

33.3

73.8

Tikamgarh

75.5

78.4

77

Chhatarpur

76.1

77.8

77

Damoh

72.8

74.4

73.6

Panna

80.3

79.7

80

Satna

76.4

73.8

75

Rewa

68.7

62.9

65.7

Sidhi

71.9

62.7

12.5

67.1

Singrouli

72.7

76.9

74.9

Shahdol

78.2

79.7

79

Anuppur

75.5

76.8

7.1

76.1

Umaria

77

75.7

50

76.3

Katni

77

74.7

66.7

75.9

Jabalpur

75.3

76.5

6.5

75.9

Dindori

78.2

81.4

79.8

Mandla

78.6

79.1

78.8

Balaghat

79.3

80.4

79.8

Seoni

82.2

83.4

7.7

82.8

Narsinghpur

76.4

80.2

78.4

Chhindwara

82.2

83.8

33.3

83

Betul

79.9

80.1

80

Harda

74.4

77.3

75.9

Narmadapuran

74.4

79

25

76.8

Raisen

75.3

79.8

77.7

Vidisha

78.6

83.4

100

81.1

Bhopal

81.7

84.1

50

83

Sehore

84.5

87.1

14.3

85.8

Rajgarh

86.5

88.8

11.1

87.7

Agar Malwa

86.9

88.4

50

87.7

Shajapur

83.4

87.7

100

85.6

Dewas

80.4

83.2

81.9

Khandwa

72.2

75.4

73.9

Burhanpur

74.3

77.2

75.8

Khargone

76.8

79.5

50

78.1

Badwani

79

82.8

78.2

Alirajpur

65.6

71.2

68.4

Jhabua

80.5

82.2

7.1

81.3

Dhar

76.6

80.3

78.5

Indore

78.4

81.2

7.1

79.8

Ujjain

81

84.3

20

82.7

Ratlam

84.7

87.6

100

86.2

Mandsour

82.9

86.2

25

84.5

Neemuch

86.4

88.6

50

87.5

Niwari

83.9

84.8

84.4

Voting for the second phase of the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on July 1 and for the third phase on July 8.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.