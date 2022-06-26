78 percent voting in first phase of three-tier panchayat elections

New Delhi :In the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election-2022, peaceful polling was held in 115 development blocks. Overall voting was 78 percent. Among them, 77 percent are female, 79 percent male and 9.8 percent are other voters. Highest 87.7 percent voting took place in Rajgarh and Agar-Malwa districts. The lowest voter turnout was 65.7 percent in Rewa district. In Shivpuri district, maximum 89.9 percent female voters exercised franchise.

Last polling percentage State Female Male Others Total Madhya Pradesh 77% 79% 9.8% 78% District wise polling percentage District Female Male Others total Sheopur 85.1 87 86 Morena 70 66.8 68.3 Bhind 68.4 68.4 20 68.4 Gwalior 79.9 80.1 4.3 80 Datia 83.1 84.3 5.3 83.8 Shivpuri 89.9 78.5 83.9 Guna 79.7 82.8 81.3 Ashoknagar 85.9 85.1 85.5 Sagar 72.2 75.3 33.3 73.8 Tikamgarh 75.5 78.4 77 Chhatarpur 76.1 77.8 77 Damoh 72.8 74.4 73.6 Panna 80.3 79.7 80 Satna 76.4 73.8 75 Rewa 68.7 62.9 65.7 Sidhi 71.9 62.7 12.5 67.1 Singrouli 72.7 76.9 74.9 Shahdol 78.2 79.7 79 Anuppur 75.5 76.8 7.1 76.1 Umaria 77 75.7 50 76.3 Katni 77 74.7 66.7 75.9 Jabalpur 75.3 76.5 6.5 75.9 Dindori 78.2 81.4 79.8 Mandla 78.6 79.1 78.8 Balaghat 79.3 80.4 79.8 Seoni 82.2 83.4 7.7 82.8 Narsinghpur 76.4 80.2 78.4 Chhindwara 82.2 83.8 33.3 83 Betul 79.9 80.1 80 Harda 74.4 77.3 75.9 Narmadapuran 74.4 79 25 76.8 Raisen 75.3 79.8 77.7 Vidisha 78.6 83.4 100 81.1 Bhopal 81.7 84.1 50 83 Sehore 84.5 87.1 14.3 85.8 Rajgarh 86.5 88.8 11.1 87.7 Agar Malwa 86.9 88.4 50 87.7 Shajapur 83.4 87.7 100 85.6 Dewas 80.4 83.2 81.9 Khandwa 72.2 75.4 73.9 Burhanpur 74.3 77.2 75.8 Khargone 76.8 79.5 50 78.1 Badwani 79 82.8 78.2 Alirajpur 65.6 71.2 68.4 Jhabua 80.5 82.2 7.1 81.3 Dhar 76.6 80.3 78.5 Indore 78.4 81.2 7.1 79.8 Ujjain 81 84.3 20 82.7 Ratlam 84.7 87.6 100 86.2 Mandsour 82.9 86.2 25 84.5 Neemuch 86.4 88.6 50 87.5 Niwari 83.9 84.8 84.4

Voting for the second phase of the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on July 1 and for the third phase on July 8.