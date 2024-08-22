77th Meeting of Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates six infrastructure projects

The 77th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative was convened in New Delhi yesterday under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur. The meeting focused on evaluating six important infrastructure projects from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP). The evaluation and their anticipated impacts of these projects are detailed below.

Hazira – Gothangam New Rail Line in Gujarat

A greenfield project in Gujarat involving the construction of a 36.35 km Broad Gauge (BG) Double Line connecting Gothangam to Hazira. This project aims to enhance section capacity and improve connectivity to major industries and Hazira port, a key cargo hub. By supporting the efficient movement of bulk and containerized cargo, the project is expected to foster regional economic development, reduce road traffic, and minimise environmental impacts through the modal shift of the cargo from road to rail transportation.

Bilasipara – Guwahati Road in Assam

A strategic road upgrade in Assam to 4-lane NH-17, covering a 44.56 km stretch between Chirakuta (Bilasipara) and Tulungia. This project will enhance regional connectivity, linking Assam to West Bengal, Meghalaya, and important infrastructure such as the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa and Rupsi and Guwahati Airports. It is expected to significantly boost economic activities, reduce travel time, and alleviate congestion in the region.

Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nashik, Maharashtra

Development of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nashik, Maharashtra, over 109.97 acres. This greenfield project is designed to integrate road and rail transport, improving logistics efficiency, reducing costs, and supporting regional industries by providing facilities such as cargo consolidation, storage, and customs clearance. The project is anticipated to handle 3.11 million metric tons of cargo annually from 2029 onwards.

Development of New Civil Enclave at Bihta Airport, Patna Bihar

A brownfield project in Bihar involves the development of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airfield, 28 km from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. This project addresses capacity constraints at Patna Airport and includes a new terminal building capable of handling 5 million passengers annually. The project also involves a 10-bay apron for A-321 aircraft, with the aim of accommodating growing passenger traffic and improving connectivity in the region.

Development of New Civil Enclave at Bagdogra Airport, Siliguri, West Bengal

A brownfield project involving the development of a new civil enclave at Bagdogra Airport, in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The expansion includes constructing a new terminal building with a capacity to handle 10 million passengers annually and an apron for 10 aircraft. Located strategically in the “chicken neck” area, Bagdogra Airport serves as a critical gateway to the North-eastern region of the country, and this expansion is essential for meeting the region’s growing connectivity needs.

Development of international Container Transshipment Port al Galathea Bay in Andaman & Nicobar

A transformative project for developing an International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay on Great Nicobar Island in the Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar. With a project cost of Rs. 44,313 crores, this greenfield initiative aims to capitalise on the strategic location and deeper waters of the bay. The port is expected to handle transshipment cargo from Indian ports, and the neighbouring countries in the region, enhancing India’s maritime trade competitiveness and generating substantial economic benefits.

NPG evaluated all six projects from the perspective of the principles of PM GatiShakti: integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised implementation of projects. These projects are expected to play pivotal roles in nation-building, integrating various modes of transport, and providing substantial socio-economic benefits and ease of living, thereby contributing to the overall development of the regions.