76 IAS, 76 IPS posts are lying vacant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a written reply in the State Assembly on Monday said that at least 76 IAS and 76 IPS officers’ posts are lying vacant in the State.

Out of the 248 sanctioned posts of IAS officers, only 145 are presently working and 25 officers have gone on Central deputation while two officers have gone to other States.

Out of the 195 sanctioned posts of IPS officers, only 93 are working in State and 25 have gone on Central deputation. One has gone to another State.

The CM was replying to a question of BJP MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi. Besides these, 27 officers who were promoted from OAS to IAS also are working in State. An IAS officer from other State, who is on deputation, is also working in State.

The State Government engages these IAS officers in multiple responsibilities based on administrative requirements. The vacancies in IAS and IPS are filled up time to time as Union Government sends newly inducted officers qualified in Civil Services Examinations, added the reply of CM.