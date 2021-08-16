75th Independence Day Celebrations of NLCIL, Ministry of Coal

New Delhi : “NLC India Ltd , a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal is partnering the progress of the Nation for more than 60 years by generating and supplying uninterrupted power, an essential need of the Society” , said Shri Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), NLCIL, addressing the 75th Independence Day Celebrations at Neyveli in Tamil Nadu yesterday.The celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag at the lawns of the Corporate Office.

The glittering function commenced with the welcome address by Shri R. Vikraman, Director/HR, NLCIL, wherein he recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

During the occasion, the senior most worker of NLCIL, Shri K.Murugavel, Technician Grade-IA, Central Electrical Repair Shop along with his spouse Smt.M.Parasakthi was honoured by CMD. Shri R. Vikraman, Director (Human Resource), Shri Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director/Finance, Shri L.Chandrasekar, CVO, NLCIL and ShriDigvijay Kumar Singh, DIG/CISF participated in the function.

Pre-recorded cultural programmes by the students of St.Jospeh of Cluny Public School, Jawahar Higher Secondary School, KendriyaVidyalaya and NLC Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyveli by following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour were telecast during the occasion.

Senior Officials, Employees, representatives of Recognised Trade Unions, Associations representing Engineers and Officers, Welfare Associations and WIPS were also present during the celebrations. The function was organized complying Covid-19 protocols.

As a Central Public Sector Enterprise, NLCIL has been partnering the progress of the nation for more than six decades. In the present time of COVID pandemic, power generation being an essential service, NLCIL continued to generate uninterrupted power to support the nation in its strides towards further progress.