74th Republic Day of India at Embassy of India, Kathmandu

The 74th Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on 26 January 2023. The celebrations began with the unfurling of the national flag by Ambassador of India to Nepal Shri Naveen Srivastava who then read out address to the nation from the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

The Hon’ble President’s address noted the encouraging progress made by India, on the economic front to achieve Gandhiji’s ideal of ‘Sarvodaya’ or the upliftment of all, despite global economic uncertainties. The message also underscored that India’s Presidency of the G20 is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism for shaping a better world and a better future.

During the celebrations, Ambassador felicitated war widows and next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of NRs. 4.60 crore and blankets. Reiterating its commitment to helping the retired soldiers, the embassy unveiled the Bhu Puu-2022 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

Ambassador also presented books to various institutions. The Embassy is gifting books worth NR 16 Lakh to 23 institutions on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India.

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu.

The event was live-streamed on Mission’s social media handle.