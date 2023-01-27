74th Republic Day Celebrated at Barbil, Tensa & Kasia Units of Jindal Steel & Power

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the 74th Republic Day of India at its Pellet Plant and Iron Ore mines at Tensa and Kasia with lots of enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Shri M.D. Purushotham and Shri Ajit Kumar Patra, the Unit Heads of Barbil Pellet Plant and Kasia Iron Mines, and Shri Kamalakanta Nanda, Vice President, Tensa Iron Mines hoisted the National Flag at the unit level Independence Day celebrations in presence of Senior Executives, employees and business associates.

JSP’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal, in a message, paid his tribute to the founding fathers of our Republic and all other great personalities who have contributed towards the development of this great nation. Expressing his thankfulness to the employees and all associates for their contributions in nation building, he added, “We have Corporate Social Responsibility towards the society. To make sure that JSP also participates in ensuring prosperity and well-being of society, our company has undertaken various measures to help the Government and the community in health, education, sports and various other human development initiatives.” It’s worth mentioning here that on this auspicious day, Shri Jindal has laid the Foundation Stone of a Multi-Speciality Hospital, ‘Jindal Aarogyam Hospital’ at the company’s state-of-the-art steel making facility at Angul.

Shri Ashish Pandey, Head – Pellet & Iron Ore Business, in his message, said, “JSP is committed to nation building, community development and consistently works towards fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity and enabling equal opportunities for its employees.”

Addressing the gathering at the Pellet Plant, Shri Purushotham said, “Despite market gloom, in FY 21-22, Production of Pellet Plant was 7.76 million MT (Highest ever). The Team Barbil achieved Par Excellence Award, in NCQC 2022 held at MGM University, Aurangabad. It’s to mention here that with the support and patronage of the JSPL Foundation, Kickboxing players of the Barbil brought glory to the state by winning 9 Gold and 1 Bronze medals in the National Championship held at Bhubaneswar.”

In his speech, Shri Nanda, Unit Head – Tensa Iron Mine cited, “Our TRB Iron Mine achieved Production of 2.15 Million Metric Tonnes and dispatch of 2.71 Million Metric Tonnes. TRB Iron Ore Mines, Tensa won Kalinga Environment and Safety Excellence Award -2021. We also won Gold Award at the 8th National Conference on 5S at Kokata.”

Shri Patra, Unit Head, Kasia Iron Mine, in his address to employees and workers, said, “Kasia Iron Mines completed one year of its operation with record breaking achievements. In between, we crossed the target production limit by 3 Million MT.” He expressed his thankfulness to the company management and the employees for their support and contributions towards the remarkable performance of the unit.

All the three units also organised various cultural programs at the respective townships to commemorate ‘74th Republic Day.’ All the employees and their family members participated in these events with patriotic passion and emotion.