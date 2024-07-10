74th Meeting of Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates five key infrastructure projects

The 74th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti was convened in New Delhi yesterday under the chairpersonship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur. The meeting focused on evaluating five significant infrastructure projects from the Ministry of Railways (MoR), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). These projects were assessed for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

Balaram – Tentuloi New Railway Line (MCRL Phase II) in Odisha

This greenfield project involves the construction of a 49.58 km rail line at an estimated cost of INR 1,404 Crores in Angul district to provide vital first-mile rail connectivity for 11 coal blocks. It aims to reduce logistics costs for industries and generate employment, thus contributing to regional development. The project is expected to significantly enhance the transport efficiency of coal, benefiting both the local economy and the broader industrial landscape of the state of Odisha.

Budhapank – Luburi New Railway Line (MCRL Outer Corridor) in Odisha

Spanning 106 kilometres, this greenfield rail line at an estimated project cost of INR 3,478 Crores will support efficient coal evacuation from the Mahanadi River Basin. The proposed alignment facilitates the transportation of coal from Talcher Coal Fields, providing first-mile rail connectivity to 21 coal blocks reducing the average distance to rail head from 43 km to 4.2 km enhancing logistical efficiency and reducing costs for core industries like iron and steel.

Lucknow Metro Rail Project Phase I-B East – West Corridor (Charbagh to Vasant Kunj) in Uttar Pradesh

This project involves extending the Lucknow Metro corridor by 11.165 kilometres to address the city’s growing transportation needs. While the existing metro line caters to 80,000 passengers per day (PPD), this additional new line is expected to cater to an additional 200,000 PPD. This proposed new corridor will serve the city’s most densely settled central business districts (CBDs), including Aminabad, Alambagh, Faizabad and Charbagh area. The stations are proposed to be strategically located to seamlessly connect points of interchange through foot overbridges (FoBs) and underpasses. The project is expected to cost INR 5,801 Crores and aims to reduce congestion, vehicular pollution, and enhance public transport accessibility through an integrated network. The development plan emphasizes the use of renewable energy through rooftop installations to reduce conventional energy consumption.

Upgradation of existing 6 Lane Road including elevated corridor of NH-47 (Narol Jn. to Sarkhej Jn.) in Gujarat

This brownfield project involves upgrading a 10.63 km section of NH-47 at an estimated cost of INR 1,295 Crores to address increasing traffic congestion in the southern part of Ahmedabad connecting to major highways and expressways. The project aims to enhance smooth and safe traffic flow, thus improving service levels. Upgrading this critical segment of NH-47 is expected to facilitate more efficient movement of goods and people, contributing to the economic vitality of the region.

4-laning of Section of NH-166 from Chokak to Sangli (Ankali) in Maharashtra

This project involves the four-laning of a 33.6 km section of NH-166, enhancing connectivity between key regions i.e., between Kolhapur & Sangli in the state of Maharashtra, at an estimated cost of INR 864 Crores. This development will reduce the travel time by 50% and the distance by about 5.4 km. This will also have a significant impact on environmental attributes. The improvement of this road will save fuel and time as well as help in controlling the pollution measures due to emission of smoke from vehicles.

Network Planning Group (NPG) evaluated all the projects from the perspective of principles of PM GatiShakti i.e., integrated development of multimodal infrastructure development, last mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity and possible synchronized implementation of the projects. These projects are expected to play pivotal roles for nation-building, integrating various modes of transport, and providing substantial socio-economic benefits and ease of living, thereby contributing to the overall development of the regions.