73th Republic Day celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The district-level 73th Republic Day was celebrated at Nabakrushna Choudhury Stadium here, state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakasha Panigrahi attended the event as chief guest, unfurled the National tricolor, witnessed the ceremonial parade, and addressed the gathering. The few medico fraternities of district headquarters hospital and municipality employees who had delivered admirable service during the Covid 19 pandemic were felicitated by the chief guest on the occasion. district collector Parul Patwari, SP Akheleshvar Singh, ADM Jagatsinghpur, project director DRDA, sub-collector, senior cops Umesh Kumar Panda, Rajanikanta Samal, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Patnaik, BDO and Tahasildar Jagatsinghpur attended the celebration. [Ends]

