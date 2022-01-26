73rd Republic Day Celebrations at NTPC Kaniha

Kaniha: NTPC Talcher Kaniha celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with great pride and zeal. Shri K Srinivasa Rao, Executive Director, NTPC Kaniha hoisted the National Flag at the Ambedkar Stadium of the power station.

Shri K S Rao was escorted to the venue by a marching band of students from the Government Primary School, Hutting area.

Shri K S Rao took the guard of honor and made a call to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and pay respects to their contributions.

He also congratulated the employees on their hard work and achievement despite the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted the various operational highlights of the station.

On this occasion, special fire and security drills were demonstrated by the CISF personnel of NTPC Kaniha, followed by patriotic songs by school teachers, students and CISF personnel.

Employees were presented the Meritorious Awards. Narottam Kabi and Amrish Sahoo were adjudged the employee of the year and Manoj Kumar Sahoo was named the Departmental employee of the year.

A limited audience was present at the Republic Day programs, so as to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. The events were live streamed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Related