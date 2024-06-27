73rd meeting of Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates eight key infrastructure projects

The 73rd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was convened in New Delhi on 21st June, 2024. The meeting was chaired by the Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur. The meeting focused on evaluating 8 significant infrastructure projects, two from the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and six from National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), DPIIT.

The first project from the Ministry of Railways pertains to construction of 4th broad gauge railway line of 160 kms from Manmad to Jalgaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik and Jalgaon districts. With an estimated investment of INR 2,594 crores, the project seeks to enhance the section capacity of the existing line, facilitating smoother movement of cargo and passenger trains. It aligns closely with national infrastructure priorities and is crucial for meeting future transportation demands in the region.

The second project from the Ministry of Railways pertains to construction of 3rd & 4th broad gauge railway lines of 130.5 kms from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra to Burhanpur and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh. With an estimated cost of INR 3,285 crores, the project is expected to significantly enhance section capacity, promote regional development, and bolster the Indian Railways’ market share in the logistics sector, thus contributing to economic growth and sustainable transportation solutions for the region.

Both projects are a part of the Energy Mineral Cement Corridor (EMCC) program of the Ministry of Railways, for providing connectivity to coal, cement and mineral production areas.

Four projects from NICDC pertain to development of Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) in Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Hisar in Haryana and Gaya in Bihar with an estimated investment of INR 8,175 crores. The projects aim to develop state-of-the-art manufacturing hubs adhering to Industry 4.0 standards, including smart technologies, logistics, residential, and commercial facilities, along with educational and healthcare services. The IMCs will cater to sectors such as E-Mobility, food processing, FMCG, leather, apparel, among others.

Two projects from NICDC involve development of Oravakal Industrial Area in Kurnool district and Kopparthy Industrial Area in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, with an estimated investment of INR 5,367 crores. The project aims to create advanced infrastructure to attract industries and they are strategically located near major highways, railway lines, and seaports. These projects aim to stimulate socio-economic progress and generate significant employment opportunities.

During the meeting, all projects were evaluated for their integrated planning and conformity with the PM GatiShakti principles. Emphasis was placed on the socio-economic benefits, improved connectivity, reduced transit costs and enhanced efficiency.

These projects are expected to play a pivotal role in improving connectivity, enhancing logistics efficiency, and establishing advanced manufacturing ecosystems across India, poised to drive industrial growth, boost competitiveness, and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic development goals.