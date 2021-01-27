72nd R-day celebrated with gaiety and great fervour across Kashmir

Srinagar: In connection with the celebration of 72nd Republic-Day, functions were held across Kashmir Division with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour today.

Republic Day is a prominent national festival celebrated every year to commemorate the day when the constitution of India officially came into force on January 26, 1950.

At Budgam: The main function was organized at Sports Stadium Budgam where District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shabaz Ahmed Mirza unfurled the tricolor, took salute on the march past presented on the occasion by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, Home guards, NCC besides many students from educational institutions.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC said that the constitution has given equal rights to all citizens living in the country besides envisaging opportunities for sustainable development and progress. It shall be our sincere endeavor to strengthen its roots and follow constitution principles in letter and spirit.

The DDC on the occasion threw light on the development scenario in the district while touching all sectors. He said District Administration through relentless efforts taking all stakeholders along was able to achieve maximum targets in all key sectors despite facing odd circumstances due to Covid-19 pandemic.

During the celebration a variety of cultural programmes were displayed/presented jointly organized by the Department of Education and YSS besides the Information department.

In conclusion, awards for meritorious services were distributed among concerned officers and officials for demonstrating excellence in their respective fields.

The DDC also felicitated District Information Centre Budgam, its whole team for sustained and timely effective coverage of all events particularly during recently held DDC elections, besides during the testing time of unprecedented snow fall.

The function among others was attended by SSP Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure, ADC Budgam, Dr. Nasir Ahmad, ACR, ACD and other officers/ officials besides DDCs, prominent political persons and general public.

Similar functions were also held at all SDM and Block Levels where concerned SDMs and BDCs unfurl the tricolor and witnessed the function held on the occasion.

At Ganderbal: A grand function was organised at Qamaria ground, Ganderbal where, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the March past.

In his address, while congratulating the people of Ganderbal, DDC lauded the importance of Republic Day celebration and highlighted the various developmental achievements registered by district administration in different sectors in the district besides implementation of welfare schemes.

Highlighting the development in the education sector in the district, the DDC said that the Ministry of Ayush has approved the first batch of 60 students in Govt. Unani College and Hospital Nawabagh Ganderbal. He also said 3 more Govt. Women colleges are coming up in the district at Ganderbal, Gund and Wakura for which land is already identified besides Govt. Architecture College at Safapora has also been approved and will be constructed on 100 kanals of land.

To give a flip to the developmental activities in the district, the DDC said that under the Languishing project scheme, 71 projects are being approved to the tune of Rs 207 core and work on several other projects under different departments is also in full swing. Besides, other departments like Fisheries, FCS&CA, Labour and Employment, ULB, ICDS, Revenue, PDD, etc. have worked diligently to provide basic facilities at the door steps of people.

Terming the road connectivity as pivotal for development, the DDC said that in current year, 100 km roads are macadamized in district besides crores are spend on various developmental projects which include bridges at Babosipora, Akhal, Tangchater and Wayil and other projects like Health Centers and Bus Adda.

Highlighting the implementation and achievements in centrally sponsored Flagship programme, DDC said district Ganderbal has done remarkable work in implementation of schemes like PM-Kissan, Ayushman Bharat, PMSYM, PMAY, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, KCC and others.

He said under PMAY 279 houses are being constructed till June 2020 besides under 14th FC, 2453 works are at different stages of construction in the district. Similarly, Rural Development Department under MGNREGA has spent Rs26 crore on 2636 works and generated 2 lakh working days in the current financial year.

In his speech, the DDC also highlighted the initiatives taken by the District Administration in containment of COVID-19 infection in the district and launch of COVID Vaccination Drive.

DDC said that under Back to Village, 389 works have been approved among which 116 works are completed besides during My Town My Pride program several works were identified of public importance which are also at different stages of completion.

The function concluded with distribution of prizes among participants and students who excelled in different fields.

The event was attended by District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, SSP, Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal, President Municipal Council Ganderbal, Advocate Altaf Ahmad, ADC, Farooq Ahmad Baba, newly elected DDCs, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs, Panchs besides various other officers and officials from Police and District Administration.

At Pulwama: A grand function was organized at DPL Pulwama, where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer unfurled the National Flag and took salute at March past comprising of the contingents from Police, CRPF, JKAP, Fire & Emergency, Home Guard, Forest Guards and NYC’s.

In his address, the DC said that Pulwama has become synonymous with Industrial growth, excellence in education and entrepreneurship. He highlighted various developmental works and achievements of the district particularly in Agriculture, Horticulture, Industry, R&B and other sectors.

In the education sector, he said the district has a special significance as the students have brought laurels to the district by achieving top positions in different National and UT level competitions. He said that the district has been abode of renowned educationists, sufi saints and poets. He praised the institutions like IUST, upcoming AIIMS, IGC Lassipora, and historical Monument at Awantipora.

While praising the developmental trajectory the district has embarked, he said that Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to Pulwama district e-inaugurated 20 development projects worth Rs 40.86 crore and laid foundation stones for seven projects of public importance worth Rs 13.47 crore.

He said that Youth of district are creating models of entrepreneurship by establishing their own income generating units through Govt of India flagship programmes like PMEGP, MSME and JKREGP. He recalled the recent Central Governments Industrial package for UT announced by Lt-Governor which will also benefit the district in Industrial Development.

While hailing the efforts of the medical fraternity in Covid mitigation measures, he said that Doctors, Health Workers, ASHA’S are at forefront in making the Covid Vaccination programme a success.

On the occasion, Local Artists presented various Cultural items like songs, skits, chakri, Ladishah and Bangra.

Meanwhile, Officers, Officials, Students, Organizations and Individuals were awarded on achieving excellence in their respective fields.

Similar function was held at Awantipora where concerned Additional Deputy Commissioner unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Shabir Ahmad Raina, SP Pulwama Ashish Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Development, Civil and Police officers besides DDC Members, BDC Members, PRI members and a large number of people attended the function.

At Baramulla: The main function was held at District Police Lines, Baramulla where the Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla Aijaz Abdullah Saraf unfurled the tricolor and inspected the parade and took salute at the March past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, Students among other bands.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC extended his warm greetings to the people and highlighted the importance of R- Day in the history of India. He enlisted various achievements recorded by the district in different sectors and said that several developmental projects of great public significance have been completed by the administration.

He also highlighted various initiatives taken by the district administration to combat the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, ADDC extended his applause and appreciation to all such officers/officials who worked tirelessly during Covid-19 pandemic and termed the Covid-19 warriors as real heroes who worked day in and day out for the welfare and betterment of the society.

Underling the need of maintaining peace and communal harmony for development, the ADDC said that Baramulla district is a glaring and shining example of brotherhood where people of different faiths and communities co-exist peacefully. He also said that different welfare schemes and programmes, sponsored by central government are being implemented smoothly so that their benefit reaches at the ground level.

Meanwhile various colorful cultural programmes were presented at the event which evoked quite applause from the audience.

Later, a prize distribution ceremony was organized during which different functionaries viz officers/officials, COVID-19 warriors, best performing cultural artists, parade commanders among others were felicitated.

DIG North Kashmir, SS, ADC, various district and sectoral officers among others were present on the occasion.

Similar functions were also organized at Sub-division and Tehsil levels where the concerned authorities unfurled the tri-color.

At Anantnag: The main function was held at District Police Lines (DPL) Anantnag, where Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the March past presented by the contingents of CRPF, Executive Police, IRP, District Ladies Police, Home guards and District Police Band.

In his speech, the DC highlighted the achievements of the district under various sectors including, Education, Healthcare, Communication, Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Rural Development, Road Connectivity, creation of Durable & sustainable assets.

He said that 254 works have been completed so far, which were demanded by the general public during the first two phases of the B2V programme and a target of 1050 works has been set to be achieved during the current financial year under the said programme.

With regard to 14th FC, the DC said that 3500 works will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 58 Cr during the current year, adding that under MGNREGA, 29 lac person days have been generated so far, which is the highest among all the 10 Districts of the valley.

He added that under the Languishing Scheme, 128 works of different nature with an estimated cost of Rs.246 Cr have been sanctioned in which 56 works stand completed.

The DC further said that 56000 beneficiaries are getting pensions through DBT yearly through the Social Welfare Department, adding that the Department has decided to enroll all the eligible beneficiaries of the distinct this year.

The DC also said that the work is in full swing on Government Medical College Anantnag and Rehmat e Alam Child & Maternity Care Hospital Anantnag and the construction of both will be completed during the current year.

The Artists of District Information Centre Anantnag presented Colourful Cultural programmes on the occasion.

Later, the participants of March Past, meritorious students from different schools of the district and officers of district administration were awarded with mementos and certificates for their excellent performance.

Among others, DIG South Kashmir, SSP Anantnag, Commandants of CRPF, IRP, Army and officers from district Administration, besides DDC members, Sarpanchs and Panches, political leaders and general public were also present on the occasion.

Similar functions were also held at Sub Divisional and Tehsil Levels, where the concerned SDMS and Tehsildars unfurled the Tricolour.

At Shopian: The main event was held at District Police Lines Shopian, where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse hoisted the national flag and took salute at the March past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JK Police, JKAP, Home guards, Fire and Emergency Services ,District Youth & Sports besides school children of various educational institutions.

Addressing the function, the DC said that this day is celebrated as a reminder for everyone to follow all the rules and regulations laid down in the Constitution and prove ourselves as responsible citizens of the country.

The DC said that district Shopian has a special importance in both J&K as well as in other parts of the country. It is our duty to protect its prestige bestowed in the shape of various natural treasures including Dubjan, Peer Ki Gali, Mughal Sarai as tourist spots besides a large variety of fruit orchards which is a back bone in the way of development.

While enlisting the developmental activities carried out during this year in the district, Suse said that the R&B department is working on 33 road projects worth Rs 130.60 crore and under PMGSY, it is working on 20 projects worth Rs 100 crore.

He said that under PMAY (urban), 57 beneficiaries were benefited and Rs 57.26 lacs were transferred into their accounts through DBT.

Suse said that long pending issues regarding approval of two most important phases with DPR cost of Rs 15.89 crores of Mega Fruit Mandi Aglar were approved under Nabard this year to boost the Horticulture sector in the district.

On the occasion, special colourful cultural programmes were presented by District Information Centre Shopian and school children of various educational institutions.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the officers and functionaries of the administration.

Republic Day was also celebrated at Zainapora and tehsil headquarters also.

At Kulgam: The main function was held at District Police Lines Kulgam, where District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, hoisted the National flag and took salute at the March past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP ladies police group, Home guard, fresh recruits, NCC cadets and school children.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC highlighted developmental activities and achievements recorded this year in the district. He said under 14th FC 1370 work projects were completed and a road length of 167 Kms were macadamised and 12 major bridges were completed benefitting more than one lakh population of these areas.

The DDC said that under Jal Jeevan Mission, a plan of Rs. 356.31 crore was approved and work on several other projects have also been taken up.

He also said that under SEHAT health scheme 1.02 lakh registrations have been completed and an amount of Rs 8.49 crore was provided to the beneficiaries under state marriage assistance scheme besides under PM- KISAN, 52.44 crore were credited among beneficiaries through DBT mode.

Later, the DDC distributed awards among officers, officials, social workers, writers, artists, student’s and agrarains to felicitate them for their work.

Multiple colorful Cultural programmes and Martial Arts were presented on the occasion.

SSP Kulgam, Gurinderpaul Singh, ADDC, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi, A-SP, Mohammad Yousuf, ADC, Showkat Hussain Rather, Commandant CRPF 18th Bn, DDC’s, ULB members, BDC’s, other civil and police officers besides members of PRI’s and locals participated in the event.

In Sub Division D.H.Pora, tehsil headquarters and Blocks of the district similar functions were also organized to celebrate the R- Day.

At Bandipora: The main function was held at SK Stadium, where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais unfurled the National flag took salute at the Marc past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JK Executive Police, JKP Womens wing, SPOs, Fire and Emergency Services, NCC cadets, Home Guards, Youth Services and Sports and students.

Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the importance of the day and the achievements registered in the district. He said the current financial year witnessed major developmental activities in the district despite major challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Owais made a special mention of the Back to village Programme, My Town-My Pride, Block Diwas and other programmes wherein focus was laid on grievance redressal of the people. He said works worth Rs 10 lakhs were taken up in each Panchayat while Works of Rs 50 Lacs were taken up in Municipal Committees and Rs 1 Cr spent in Municipal Council Bandipora under these programmes.

He said there was a major development in the Health Sector by making the much awaited District Hospital functional at a new complex constructed at the cost of Rs 35 Cr. He said besides this PHC Tregam and NTPHC Nowgam were also made functional that helped in improving the healthcare system in the district.

The DC said that the administration macadamized a record 115 Kilometers length of roads this year that redressed the grievance of people. He said Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel is coming up at the cost of Rs 3.25 Cr besides polytechnic College coming up at the cost of Rs 19 cr and lecture rooms have also been constructed at GDC Bandipora.

Dr Owais said that the district administration is also developing sports infrastructure across the district to provide a platform to the youngsters to showcase their talent in sports. He said an indoor stadium was constructed at Sumbal at the cost of Rs 5 Cr this year.

While highlighting the Wullar Conservation project, he said the work is in full swing to restore the lost glory of the Wular Lake.

Later students presented several cultural programmes that enthralled the audience besides 3rd Bn CRPF presented a Punjabi Bhangra and JK Police showcased Martial Art performance that received a huge appreciation from the audience.

Among others, SSP, Bandipora, Rahul Malik, ADC, Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Joint Director, Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad, officers of civil administration, police, army, besides Panchayat representatives were present on the occasion.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir unfurled the tricolor at Mini Secretariat Bandipora. On the occasion all senior officers of the district including Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, District Information Officer Jehangeer Ahmad and other senior officers were present.

Similar programs were also held across the district at Sub-Divisional level in Gurez and Sumbal, wherein Chief Guests unfurled the national flag and took salute on the march past. Colorful cultural programmes were presented by School Children.

At Kupwara: The Main function was held at District Police Lines (DPL), Kupwara where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at march-past presented by contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, IRP, Home Guards, FPF, SPF and police band.

Senior Officers of District Administration and Police including SSP Kupwara, Shri Ram Ambarker; ADDC, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat; ADC Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone, District Officers, DDC members, BDC Chairpersons and PRIs besides and general public attended the function.

While addressing the function, the DC congratulated the people on the eve of Republic Day and said that it is because of great values of the Constitution that a new era of development has ushered in this far flung district.

While enlisting the developmental activities carried out during this year in the district, the DC said that border areas, situated at LOC got grid connectivity for the first time, this year.

He said, the district has Rs.255 crore CAPEX budget for current financial year, adding that 237 works are under execution at different stages of execution. He said the district has vast road connectivity and 282 kms road length has been macadamized during the year.

He also said that 161 projects costing Rs. 458 crore are under the Languishing Projects scheme, of which 26 works have been completed, while more 60 works shall be completed by June 2021. Under PMAY, 1400 houses have been completed out of the target of 1580.

He said Rs. 37 crore plan under Back to Village is also under execution under which 1000 works are under execution. He said 100 Community bunkers out of 170 targets have been completed at a cost of Rs.11.50 crore in border areas of the district.

The DC also mentioned the progress of Revenue, Police, Jal Shakti, Labour, PDD and other departments including Media and Information who worked during the challenging times of the year.

A variety of cultural programmes and martial art was presented by the school children, Police and Information Department, Kupwara.

Later, the DC distributed awards and certificates of appreciation among the officers and functionaries of the administration.

Meanwhile, at Handwara, Republic Day celebration was held at District Police Lines Handwara where Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nazir Ahmad Mir unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade & took salute at March past.

Officers from civil administration, police department and other concerned were present on the occasion.

And at Karnah, Republic Day was also celebrated at the border area Tangdar where BDC Chairman, Reyaz Ahmad unfurled the National Flag.

The Republic Day function was also held at various block headquarters of the district where concerned BDC chairpersons presided over the function.