72 people have died in #WestBengal so far due to cyclone #Amphan says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: 72 people have died in West Bengal so far due to cyclone Amphan says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. I have never seen such a disaster before. I will ask PM to visit the state and see the situation says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee .

West Bengal government announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for those killed in Cyclone Amphan. Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan and is continuous touch with the concerned authorities. “I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee ji over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from Centre,” Shah tweeted.

