National

71st Miss World 2023 contest to be held in Kashmir

By Odisha Diary bureau

71st Miss World 2023 contest is set to be held in Kashmir later this year with 140 participating countries, thanks to #G20 meet held in May.

This was disclosed at a breakfast press briefing in Srinagar on Tuesday. Press briefing was attended by Miss World, Karolina Bielawski, Miss India, Sini Shetty, Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena and Miss World England Jessica Gagen and Miss World America Shree Saini and Miss Asia Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules.

