71,000 appointment letters handed over in the third phase of the jobs fair chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the third phase of the nationwide jobs fair started by the Government of India, 71,000 youths were given appointment letters for jobs in government departments and organizations in programmes organized at 45 places under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. As part of the programme, an employment fair was organized in Bhopal in presence of the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to give top priority to employment generation. The job fair will act as a catalyst in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Addressing the jobs fair through video conference, Prime Minister Modi said that such regular job fairs have become the hallmark of our government. This shows how our government proves the commitment it makes. Shri Modi said that there has been a massive change in the recruitment process. The recruitment process of Central Services has become more efficient and timebound than ever before. Today, the transparency and speed in the recruitment process is visible in every work of the government. Recruitment and promotion in a transparent manner instills confidence in the youth. This transparency motivates them to compete in a better way. Our government is continuously working in this direction. He said that this is the first employment fair of the year 2023. This year has started with new hopes for a bright future. Congratulating all the youth and their families, the Prime Minister said that in the coming days lakhs more families are going to get appointment in government jobs.

The Prime Minister said that with a holistic approach of infrastructural development in the country, lakhs of employment opportunities have been created in 8 years. Giving the example of investment of Rs. 100 lakh crore in infrastructure, the Prime Minister pointed out that new markets spring up along the periphery of new roads or railway lines, making transportation of food grains from farms much easier, besides giving a boost to tourism. Referring to the Bharat-Net project to provide broadband connectivity to every village, the Prime Minister highlighted the new employment opportunities it has created and said it has opened up a new area of entrepreneurship by providing online services to villages. Referring to the booming startup landscape in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Shri Modi said that this success has created a new identity for the youth of the world. Shri Modi appealed the newly appointed youth that you have to learn and make yourself capable to take the country forward.

In the employment fair organized by the Income Tax Department in Bhopal, Union Minister Shri Tomar said that a large population of our country is youth, so it would not be an exaggeration to say that India is a young country and this youth energy is also the strength of India and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that this resource is engaged constructively, but at the same time we are also well aware that Government Service is an inadequate means in the field of livelihood, although a mindset has been created for this in our country. Since 2014, during the tenure of the Modi Government, lakhs of youths have secured jobs and this process is going on continuously. Shri Tomar said that when the country is young, the country has youth power, then it is the need of the hour to harness this resource and that is why on 15th August last year the Prime Minister initiated the campaign to provide government jobs to 10 lakh people in a year, under which the first phase of the job fair was launched by Prime Minister Shri Modi on 22 October 2022, in which 75,000 appointment letters were issued simultaneously in different states. The 2nd employment fair took place on 22 November 2022, in which 71,000 appointment letters were given and now this is the third employment fair.

Shri Tomar said that the Government of India has made efforts in this direction to increase the availability of employment opportunities in the private sector as well. After taking over the reins of the Government, the Prime Minister imparted new speed and energy while working in the field of self-employment and started the Skill India campaign, so that the demand for jobs could be met in large numbers. A separate ministry was also created for this purpose. A large number of youth have benefited from them. The Prime Minister has taken initiatives one after the other like ‘Make in India’, ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ package of Rs 20 lakh crore, AatmaNirbhar Bharat Employment Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, Digital India, starting 10,000 new FPOs in the field of agriculture. All this is generating employment, the benefit of which has been received by the young generation. He said that today India’s political power and prestige is increasing on the world stage. For the generation that is coming today, this Amrit Kaal is the golden age. When the nation marks the centenary of its Independence, a new India will emerge, the nation will be seen as a new power leading the world, this is evident to everyone gradually. The management of Covid is also an example of this. Shri Tomar called upon the youth to make India a world guru while facing the challenges of tomorrow and imbibing this spirit while delivering their jobs.

Prime Minister interacted at the job fair- During the interaction with the Prime Minister at the job fair, Ms. Suprabha Biswas from West Bengal, who got the appointment letter for Punjab National Bank, thanked the Prime Minister for completing the appointment formalities at the earliest and giving her an opportunity to serve the nation. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of girls in every field. During the programme, Mr. Faisal Shaukat Shah ( Junior Assistant at NIT, Srinagar) from J&K, Ms. Vahani Chong (Nursing Officer at AIIMS, Guwahati) from Manipur, Specially Abled Mr. Raju Kumar, (Junior Engineer in Eastern Railway) from Bihar and Kannamala Vamsi Krishna from Telangana (Management Trainee in Coal India Ltd.) also interacted with the Prime Minister.

