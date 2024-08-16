70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 announced; Aattam bags the Best Feature Film award

The Jury for the 70th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2022 today.

Ahead of this announcement, Sh.. Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Sh. Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, and Sh. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury, along with the respective jury members presented the list of award winners of the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 to the Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

The Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Sh. Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Dr. Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Sh. Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Ms. Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Best feature film award has been given to Aattam (The Play) directed by Anand Ekarshi and the award for Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by Ayena (Mirror) directed by Siddhant Sarin.

Award for Best Book on Cinema has been given to Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar.

Kantara won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Rishab Shetty has been awarded the Best Actor in Leading Role for his performance in the movie Kantara whereas Nithya Menen bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam.

Pavan Raj Malhotra won the award for Best Supporting Actor while Neena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actress Award in the Feature Films category.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji with its VFX Supervisors Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, and Neelesh Gore, BRAHMASTRA-PART 1: SHIVA bagged the award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic).

70th National Film Awards, 2022

Best Writing on Cinema

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize 1 Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography English Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar HarperCollins Publishers India Pvt. Ltd. Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Award for Best Film Critic:

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language Medal and Cash Prize 1 Deepak Dua Hindi Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/-

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize 1 Best Non-Feature Film AYENA (Mirror) (Hindi/Urdu) Producer : Teh Films Director : Siddhant Sarin Swarna Kamal Rs. 3,00,000/- (each) 2 Best Debut Film Of A Director MADHYANTARA (Intermission) (Kannada) Director : Basti Dinesh Shenoy Swarna Kamal Rs. 3,00,000/- 3 Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film AANAKHI EK MOHENJO DARO (Yet Another Mohenjo Daro) (Marathi) Producer : de Goan Studio & Ashok Rane Productions Director : Ashok Rane Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- (each) 4 Best Arts / Culture Film (a) RANGA VIBHOGA (Temple Dance Tradition) (Kannada) (a) Producer & Director : Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- (shared) (b) VARSA (Legacy) (Marathi) (b) Producer & Director: Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi 5 Best Documentary MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE (Marathi) Producer & Director: Sohil Vaidya Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- (each) 6 Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social And Environmental Values ON THE BRINK SEASON 2 – GHARIAL (English) Producer: The Gaia People Director: Akanksha Sood Singh Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- (each) 7 Best Animation Film A COCONUT TREE (Silent) Producer: JB Productions Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- (each) 8 Best Short Film (Upto 30 Min) XUNYOTA (Void) (Assamese) Producer: HM Production Director: Nabapan Deka Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- (each) 9 Best Direction FROM THE SHADOWS (Bengali/Hindi/English) Director : Miriam Chandy Menacherry Swarna Kamal Rs 3,00,000/- 10 Best Cinematography MONO NO AWARE (Hindi & English) Cinematographer: Siddharth Diwan Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- 11 Best Sound Design YAAN (Vehicle) (Hindi/Malwi) Sound Designer : Manas Choudhury Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- 12 Best Editing MADHYANTARA (Intermission) (Kannada) Editor : Suresh URS Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- 13 Best Music Direction FURSAT (Leisure) (Hindi) Music Director : Vishal Bhardwaj Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- 14 Best Narration/ Voice Over MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE (Marathi) Narrator/Voice Over : Sumant Shinde Rajat Kamal Rs 2,00,000/- 15 Best Script MONO NO AWARE (Hindi & English) Script Writer : Koushik Sarkar Rajat Kamal Rs. 2,00,000/- 16 Special Mention BIRUBALA “WITCH TO PADMASHRI” (Assamese) Producer: Aimee Baruah Production Society Director: Aimee Baruah Certificate HARGILA – THE GREATER ADJUTANT STORK (Assamese) Producer: PI Entertainment Director: Partha Sarathi Mahanta Certificate

Feature Films – Results