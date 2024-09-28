7,000 km-long ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ car rally from Thoise in Ladakh to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to mark 92nd anniversary of Indian Air Force

A mega 7,000-km long ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ car rally from Thoise in Ladakh to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is being organised to mark the 92nd anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 08, 2024. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will give a warm send-off to the rally from the National War Memorial, New Delhi on October 01, 2024, before it is formally flagged-off from Thoise, one of the world’s highest altitude air force station at 3,068m above mean sea level, on 8th October. The rally will culminate at Tawang on October 29, 2024.

The aim of the rally, organised by IAF in coordination with the veterans of Uttarakhand War Memorial, is to raise awareness among the people about the glorious history of IAF; the deeds of valour of the air warriors in different wars & rescue ops; and attract the youth to serve the motherland. Fifty-two (52) air warriors, including women, will be behind the wheels during this mega car rally, which will also witness the participation of former Air Force Chiefs in different legs. Enroute, the air warriors will have 16 halts comprising interactions with students in various colleges and universities. The IAF’s Adventure Cell is leading and coordinating the rally.