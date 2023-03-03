70 projects underway in Andhra Pradesh totaling 2,014 kilometers worth Rs 33,540 Crore: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said there are currently 70 projects underway, totaling 2,014 kilometers and costing ₹33,540 Crore in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing Andhra Pradesh’s Global Investment Summit 2023 at Visakhapatnam today he said efforts are being made to establish 5 Green Highways and 2 Expressways at a total cost of ₹32,430 Crore .

Shri Gadkari said during 2022-23 works costing ₹15,400 Crore have been awarded for a length of 777 kilometers across 27 projects. He said additionally, two Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) have been sanctioned in Visakhapatnam and Anantapur at a cost of ₹1,797 crore. These MMLPs will serve as a key hub for centralizing freight cargo consolidation in the region, he added.

Shri Gadkari said over the past eight and half years (2014-23) of Modi Government there has been a significant increase in the length of NHs(National Highways) in Andhra Pradesh. The Minister said the length has expanded from 4,193 kilometers to 8,744 kilometers,. He said today, we are approving the 6-lane Vizag Port Highway on NH 16 near Bhogapuram with a length of 55 Km costing 6300 Crore.

Shri Gadkari said in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices, we are focused on converting our farmers to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata. He said we also advocate for swadeshi manufacturing, which prioritizes safety, recyclability, and sustainability. He said our goal is to create opportunities for green energy and a green economy in the mobility sector.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Finance Minister Shri Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Industry, Infrastructure & Investment Shri Gudivada Amarnath and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.