7 New Internet Exchange Nodes to boost connectivity & Digital economy in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi : Giving impetus to Internet connectivity and Digital Economy, 7 new Internet exchange nodes will be launched in Uttar Pradesh on 23rd December, jointly by Minister of State for Electronics, Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of State, Law and Justice, Shri SP Singh Baghel.

These nodes will be located at Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi & Gorakhpur. The Minister is expected to launch all these exchange nodes physically from Agra while people and dignitarIes from other 6 locations shall join virtually in the inaugural ceremony. Till date only one Internet exchange node was operating in UP at Gautam Buddha Nagar. With 7 new Internet exchanges, Internet ecosystem shall be further strengthened in the state, which is taking fast strides in leveraging technology for transforming the lives of people.

Internet exchange improves Internet performance and speed for consumers. Ensures better resilience, stability, efficiency & quality of Internet at a lower cost.

It benefits the Netizens and promotes the arrival of more Internet service providers thereby expanding the digital market. “Setting up of Internet exchange is a part of PM Modi’s Digital India vision of connecting all Indians with Open, Safe & Trusted Internet”, mentioned Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in an event recently.

Under the Narendra Modi Govt. number of broadband users have increased from 250 million to approximately 840 million. The data consumption has seen an increase of 189 times (from 62.9 peta bytes to 11924 petabytes).

Proactive and favourable Government policies have increased Internet Service Providers from approx. 221 to approx. 1556 (7-fold increase) over the last 7 years since 2014.

Uttar Pradesh is taking a lead in this direction by getting 07 new Internet Exchange points in addition to an existing Internet Exchange at Noida. These Exchange points are covering all zones of UP so a user of Braj region or Bundelkhand region will have the same internet capability of user experience as the Metro City user.

Last 19 months have witnessed unprecedented digitalization in all sectors of economy leading to an increased demand for digital products and services. A lot of services like education, healthcare, commerce have shifted online and a lot of professionals worked from home during the pandemic. Internet Offered the only platform to connect with people and access services. The inauguration of 7 new Internet exchanges shall enable people of UP to access high quality Internet.