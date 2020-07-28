7 more deaths due to Covid19 in Odisha, toll fatalities 154

Bhubaneswar: Eight more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 7 succumb to the virus, another die of other health complications. The deaths have been reported from Ganjam (3), Khordha (1), Cuttack (1) & Rayagada (2) districts.
7 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1. A 72-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
2. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district.
3. A 31-year old male of Rayagada district.
4. A 56-year old male of Ganjam district .
5. A 45-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Bronchial asthma and Diabetes.
6. A 39-year old male of Ganjam district.
7. A 5-year old male child of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Cerebral Palsy with seizure disorder.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1215 Covid19new cases; 753 from quarantine & 462 local cases. Of the total, 462 cases are local contacts while 753 have been detected from quarantine centres.
Covid19 cases explode in Khurda district with the highest single-day spike of 312 positives. Ganjam reports maximum of 332 cases in Odisha today. Active cases touch 10545 while recoveries remain at 17373. 9113 tests conducted in last 24 hours.