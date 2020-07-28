7 more deaths due to Covid19 in Odisha, toll fatalities 154

Bhubaneswar: Eight more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 7 succumb to the virus, another die of other health complications. The deaths have been reported from Ganjam (3), Khordha (1), Cuttack (1) & Rayagada (2) districts.

7 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 72-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district.

3. A 31-year old male of Rayagada district.

4. A 56-year old male of Ganjam district .

5. A 45-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Bronchial asthma and Diabetes.

6. A 39-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 5-year old male child of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Cerebral Palsy with seizure disorder.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1215 Covid19new cases; 753 from quarantine & 462 local cases. Of the total, 462 cases are local contacts while 753 have been detected from quarantine centres.

Covid19 cases explode in Khurda district with the highest single-day spike of 312 positives. Ganjam reports maximum of 332 cases in Odisha today. Active cases touch 10545 while recoveries remain at 17373. 9113 tests conducted in last 24 hours.

Related

comments