7.35 Crore Enrolled and 6.39 Crore Trained Under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan

The Government of India implemented the scheme “Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA)” for digital literacy in rural India. Under the said scheme, around 7.35 crore candidates were enrolled and 6.39 crore were trained, out of which 4.78 crore candidates were certified. The States/UTs-wise details are given at the end.

The main features of the PMGDISHA scheme are as under:

  • The scheme was implemented only in rural areas i.e. Gram Panchayat/Village to cover 6 crore rural households (one person per household).
  • The beneficiaries were provided with 20 hours of training consisting of 5 modules namely (i) Introduction to digital devices, (ii) Operating digital devices, (iii) Introduction to the internet, (iv) Communications using the internet, (v) Application of internet (includes citizen centric services) and use of financial tools for undertaking digital cashless transactions.
  • The training content was made available in 22 scheduled languages and English. This content was made available in both online and offline mode. In addition, keeping in view the thrust of the government on promoting cashless transactions through mobile phones, the content on digital wallets, mobile banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), and PoS were included.
  • After training of the candidate, a third-party assessment of the trained candidates was carried out by recognized certifying agencies namely National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) and ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu (ICTACT). Digitally Signed Certificates were issued for all successful candidates and directly uploaded in their Digi-Locker accounts.

Further, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) is imparting various skill development programmes in Information Technology & Electronics domain through its 52 centres along with more than 720 accredited institutes and more than 9,500 facilitation centres.

 

States/UTs-wise achievements under the PMGDISHA Scheme

Sl. No. State Name Registered Candidates Trained Candidates Certified Candidates
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,564 2,931 1,813
2 Andhra Pradesh 23,01,731 19,17,452 13,90,142
3 Arunachal Pradesh 14,949 11,615 6,615
4 Assam 27,21,585 23,60,195 18,75,452
5 Bihar 82,40,606 74,12,740 54,62,848
6 Chhattisgarh 24,86,455 21,37,064 16,06,777
7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 20,522 18,029 13,938
8 Goa 58,569 53,784 40,005
9 Gujarat 30,31,310 26,83,286 19,84,049
10 Haryana 18,57,815 15,77,109 11,90,337
11 Himachal Pradesh 6,61,922 5,32,976 3,98,166
12 Jammu and Kashmir 8,70,451 7,06,991 5,17,436
13 Jharkhand 27,52,731 22,86,356 16,87,611
14 Karnataka 29,64,726 24,40,957 18,33,519
15 Kerala 1,77,165 1,18,132 85,352
16 Ladakh 24,785 22,122 17,377
17 Lakshadweep 142 35
18 Madhya Pradesh 56,92,467 50,69,449 37,58,313
19 Maharashtra 61,23,970 53,23,817 38,53,643
20 Manipur 28,397 18,286 11,989
21 Meghalaya 1,52,783 1,06,063 71,301
22 Mizoram 30,317 23,125 14,357
23 Nagaland 11,990 8,968 6,332
24 Odisha 36,16,441 30,86,143 23,46,795
25 Puducherry 22,079 15,801 10,883
26 Punjab 17,46,448 15,14,820 11,65,692
27 Rajasthan 45,06,184 39,70,690 29,27,166
28 Sikkim 27,035 23,122 16,480
29 Tamil Nadu 17,04,537 14,07,880 10,55,235
30 Telangana 14,56,226 12,10,448 8,64,871
31 Tripura 3,25,000 2,64,186 2,15,688
32 Uttar Pradesh 1,63,14,369 1,45,48,273 1,10,25,560
33 Uttarakhand 7,85,978 6,73,306 5,04,730
34 West Bengal 28,36,714 23,95,565 18,75,716
  Total 7,35,71,965 6,39,41,718 4,78,36,188
