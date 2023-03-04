6TH JWGACTC MEETING IN INDIA (27 FEB – 03 MAR 23) VISIT OF US JOINT WORKING GROUP ON AIRCRAFT CARRIER TECHNOLOGY

The 6th meeting of Joint Working Group on Aircraft Carrier Technology Co-operation (JWGACTC), constituted under the auspices of the Indo – US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), was organised in India from 27th February to 3rd March. An 11 member US delegation headed by RAdm James Downey, Programme Executive Officer (PEO), Carriers visited various defence/ industrial installations in Delhi and Kochi. The opening session of the Joint Working Group Meeting was held on 27th February at New Delhi and was co-chaired by RAdm Sandeep Mehta, Assistant Controller Carrier Projects (ACCP).

During the meeting, RAdm Downey acknowledged India’s status as one of the very few countries capable of constructing Aircraft Carriers and appreciated India’s landmark achievement of operating the indigenous aircraft, LCA from the indigenous Carrier in a short span of time post commissioning of the Ship. Further, both sides highlighted the good work undertaken by the Joint Working Group so far. Plans for future co-operation under various aspects of Aircraft Carrier Technology were also discussed and a joint statement released. As part of the visit, the US delegation also interacted with the senior leadership at both Delhi and Kochi. The meeting marked yet another significant milestone in the ongoing co-operation between the two countries in the field of Aircraft Carrier technology.