6th International One Health Day: Stakeholder Forum on ‘Industry and One Health’ organised by Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India organized a Stakeholder Forum today on the theme ‘Industry and One Health’ to celebrate the 6thInternational One Health Day today as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The day aims to highlight interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary engagements as well as multisectoral collaboration as aspects crucial to the implementation of the One Health concept.

Panelists on the forum included representatives from industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, senior officials from Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, and other experts.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI in his opening remark emphasized that “Effective stakeholder engagement is key to the successful use of the One Health approach to address global health challenges, ensure food safety and to tackle the food security challenge. The department is committed to work – in complementary mode in order to share the resources and expertise across the domains – with all the stakeholders who will be contributing to furtherance of the one health in the country”.

“Indian Council of Agricultural Research is committed to tackle the emerging challenges in the area of One Health through collaboration and partnerships with all stakeholders including industry players. Historically ICAR not only developed technology like animal vaccines but also ensured the reach to grassroots level through active partnerships with companies. We seek active collaboration with industry to come forward and join hands to bring solutions for farmers,” said Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & DG, ICAR

Eminent speakers and industry delegates have shared their views on the possible areas of collaborations to deal with emerging challenges in One Health. Participants discussed the required interventions, such as policy framework, regulation, financial, human, social, natural, and physical capitals, global learnings and best practices, and other relevant issues

On this occasion,the Department through the forum, invited all stakeholders to adopt the One Health approach and partake in research and innovation to successfully implement the One Health framework.