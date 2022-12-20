6th India-Maldives Joint Staff Talks held in New Delhi to further bolster bilateral defence cooperation

6th Joint Staff Talks (JST) between India and the Maldives were held in New Delhi on December 20, 2022. The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and extremely cordial atmosphere. Discussions focused on the ongoing and new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism of all the three services and further strengthening the engagements.

The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) Air Vice Marshal Ashish Vohra and Commandant, Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Service Corps Brigadier General Hamidh Shafeeg. The JST is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between India and the Maldives through annual talks at the strategic and operational levels between HQ IDS & MNDF.