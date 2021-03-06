69th Senior National Volleyball (M & W) Championship Inaugurated inaugurated at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: The 69th Senior National Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2020-21 has been inaugurated at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University on March 5, 2021. Tusharkanti Behera, Minister Sports & Youth Services and Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of Odisha joined as Chief Guest in the inaugural ceremony while Anil Choudhary, Secretary General, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI); Rathin Ray Choudhury, Sr. Vice President, VFI and Chairman, Control Committee; Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal; President, VFI and Founder, KIIT & KISS; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Organizing President and Pro-VC, KIIT Deemed to be University, Prof H. K. Mohanty, VC, KIIT DU joined as guests and grace the occasion. Dr. A. Samanta, Presided over the Inaugural Ceremony, while Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Secretary Organizing Committee, Associate Jt. Secy., VFI, Honorary General Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association and Director, Sports, KIIT and KISS gave vote of thanks.

On the occasion of legend Biju Patnaik’s 105th birth anniversary, the inaugural ceremony was after giving floral tribute to late Biju Babu. Among others Presidents and general secretaries of states and UTs volleyball associations were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

For the first time in the history of Indian volleyball, Odisha as a state hosted the senior national championship consecutively after successfully conducting the 68th Senior National Volleyball (M&W) Championship last year. Also for the first time all the matches would be played in Indoor courts with live streaming. All the matches will be played at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium as per COVID guidelines of Govt. of Odisha.

Odisha as a state has been allotted four Volleyball National Championship – 36th Junior National Volleyball Championship 2009, 41st National Sub Junior Volleyball Championship 2019, 68th Senior National Volleyball (M&W) Championship 2019-20 and the forthcoming 69th Senior National Volleyball (M&W) Championship 2020-21. All the four tournaments have been conducted at KIIT premises.

More than 1200 Men & Women volleyball players from 28 states and 8 union territories are participating in this National Championship. For the first time the union territory Ladakh team have been participating with proper permission from President, VFI. Many Arjuna Awardee as well as international & national players would be participating in this championship. The Indian Volleyball team for the upcoming Asian Championship and other international meets would be selected through this championship.

The selection committee for the Indian Volleyball Men Team consists of Shri. G.E. Sridharan, Dronacharya Awardee, Arjuna Awardee & Present Coach of Indian Volleyball Team; Dr. Dalel Singh, Arjuna Awardee and Shri Jagir Singh Randhawa. The selection committee for the Indian Volleyball Women Team consists of Shri Ajay Jangra from SAI, Shri. Daljeet Singh, and Ms. Vaishali Phadtare, Present Coach of Indian Volleyball Team. Shri Prakash Roy and Shri A. Ramana Rao, Dronacharya Awardee & Arjuna Awardee will be the coordinator of both the selection committees.

The inaugural match was held between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh in Men’s Category and Odisha Vs. Rajasthan in Women’s Category.