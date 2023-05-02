63rd Foundation Day celebrated at Gujarat and Maharashtra

The states of Gujarat and Maharashtra commemorated their 63rd Foundation Day on 1st May today. On the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come.”

In another tweet, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the state of Gujarat, “Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead.”

Grand celebrations were organised in the States of Gujarat and Maharashtra to mark the Statehood Foundation Day in the respective states.

“Our government is committed to the all-inclusive development of the state along with all sections of the society. I appeal to all to come together and resolve to create a new and strong Maharashtra” exhorted Maharashtra Governor Shri Ramesh Bais during the official ceremony held on the occasion of the 63rd Foundation Day of the State.

The Governor unfurled the National flag and inspected the parade. In his address to the gathering, he extended warm greetings to the people of Maharashtra and shared the important welfare and development activities being taken by the government for Maharashtra. Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Shri Mangal

Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Saunik, Consuls and Honorary Consul of various countries and senior officers were also present during the ceremony

In Gujarat, to mark the 63rd foundation day of Gujarat, a series of functions were organised in different parts of the state. The Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devvrat presided over a grand function at Jamnagar. On the occasion, a Special Parade and colourful cultural programmes were organised in Jamnagar.

In pursuance of the spirit of Ek Bharat and Shresth Bharat that celebrates India’s ‘unity in diversity’, Raj Bhawans (Governor’s House) across the country commemorated the Foundation Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra with great fervour showcasing the rich and vibrant culture of the two states.

In Delhi, the Foundation Day of Maharashtra and Gujarat was observed today at Raj Niwas with Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena lauding the role of the two States in the growth and development of the country.

An hour long function was organized at the Raj Bhavan which was attended by people of the different walks of life from the two states residing in Delhi and was marked by sterling performances by school students of the 2 States’ traditional dance form.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the performance of school girls who mesmerized the audience with their performance of ‘Garbha’ and ‘Laavni’, the folk dances of Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Shri S. Abdul Nazeer led the State Formation Day celebrations of Gujarat and Maharashtra along with members of the Gujarat and Maharashtra associations. The celebrations were organised under the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme in Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada today. On the occasion, he said “India takes pride in its rich history, culture and heritage and ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’.” Talking about the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, he added that they are known for their vibrant cultural heritage, history and delicious cuisine. The cultural programme at the Raj Bhawan began with the rendering of official state songs of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, followed by Bharatanatyam and Garba dance performances by members of Gujarat and Maharashtra Associations.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted the celebrations of Gujarat and Maharashtra Day in collaboration with the Gujarat cultural team at Rajnivas, Puducherry. The Governor highlighted that we may have diversity of Language, Culture, food habits and state boundaries but we stand united with proud feelings as Indians. Cultural performances like Dandiya from Gujarat were organised on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel extended his warm greetings to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of their Statehood Day which is being commemorated across the country as a festival of India’s unity under the programme of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan also graced the occasion.

Odisha Raj Bhawan also witnessed celebration of the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra today. The Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion as Chief Guest and addressed the gathering. The Governor said, celebrating statehood day in other states will strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and enrich our socio-cultural bonding. Members of Gujarat and Maharashtra communities from the state participated in this celebration.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, to foster and strengthen camaraderie amongst the people from different parts of the country, hosted the celebration of Gujarat and Maharashtra State Foundation Day at Raj Bhawan. The Governor greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra and noted that the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat have strong ties with Arunachal Pradesh. People from Gujarati and Marathi communities attended the celebration at the Raj Bhawan. They shared their experiences, accomplishments and goodwill for the people of Arunachal Pradesh with the Governor and the First Lady of the State. A high tea with special Gujarati and Marathi cuisines were also organized on the occasion.

Punjab Raj Bhawan came alive with the cultural performances of Gujarat and Maharashtra in the event organised to commemorate the State Foundation Day of the two states. The rich heritage and cultural diversity of the two states were displayed promoting the bonds of unity in diversity under the theme of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

In Haryana, Governor of Haryana Shri Bandaru Dattatreya engaged in a lively conversation with distinguished guests from Maharashtra on the momentous occasion of their State foundation day celebrations in Haryana Raj Bhawan, today.

Jharkhand Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, while addressing the programme organised at Raj Bhawan to mark the Gujarat and Maharashtra Foundation Day, said that the two states have rich cultural heritage and glorious history. These states have also made a significant contribution to the economic development of the nation, he added. On the occasion, Garba dance by Gujarati Samaj, Bhajan by Mrs Vandana Dhamori of Marathi Samaj, and singing by Dr. Waghmare Prasad Krishna, Deputy Commissioner, Lohardaga, was presented.

Tamil Nadu Governor, Shri R.N. in his address at the celebration of the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra called Bharat a “cultural continuum” which has regional variations but has the same core values embodying the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.’ The Governor felicitated the guests from the two states who made Tamil Nadu their home.

Kerala Governor Shri Arif Mohammad Khan welcomed the participants of the celebration of Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day with traditional Pancharimelam at the Kerala Raj Bhawan. On the occasion, Garba and Dandiya were performed by dancers from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

In Rajasthan , the Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra addressed at the foundation day celebrations of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat at Raj Bhavan and said that India is a land of unity in diversity and despite having different cultures, we all are one. He said that by imbibing the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, all the countrymen should work for building a harmonious society. Greeting the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their foundation day, he said that both the states have a glorious history and their rich culture and vibrant traditions are an integral part of our nation.

Goa Governor Shri P.S Sreedharan Pillai graced the occasion to mark Maharashtra and Gujarat Statehood being celebrated at the Raj Bhawan. The Governor extended his warm greetings on the occasion.

Governor of Tripura Shri Satyadeo Narain Arya inaugurated the celebration of Gujarat and Maharashtra Day held at Raj Bhawan, Agartala.

The Governor of Chattisgarh Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan presided over the function at Raj Bhawan. The Chhatisgarh Raj Bhawan was filled with joy and festivity as it celebrated the statehood days of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In Jammu, Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha extended his greeting on the statehood days of Gujarat and Maharashtra and said Heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Tributes to freedom fighters, martyrs and great personalities from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who have made immense contributions to India’s growth.

Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate India’s rich cultural diversity, foster a sense of national unity and promote a spirit of mutual understanding and respect. It pairs up states and union territories with each other, promoting cultural and linguistic exchange between them through various activities such as art, music, dance, food, sports, etc. The celebration of the Foundation Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra by the Raj Bhawans of other states is a unique step for the promotion of national unity.