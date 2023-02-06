63 passengers have been placed in “No Fly List” in last one year : Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd)

In last 1 year, a total of 63 passengers have been placed in “No Fly List” for such period, as recommended by the airline’s Internal Committee, constituted in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled “Handling of unruly / disruptive passengers”. These include 02 (two) incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in last 01 year.

As per the provision mentioned in CAR, a ‘No Fly List’ is maintained by DGCA containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of ban etc. The majority of passengers placed in “No Fly List” were for violation related to not wearing mask or not obeying the instructions of crew members.

As regards specific incidents related to urination, following action was taken by DGCA for non-compliance to applicable regulations:

1) AI-102 flight, New York to New Delhi dated 26.11.2022.

(i) Financial Penalty of Rs.30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lakh only) has been imposed on M/s Air India.

(ii) Financial Penalty of Rs.3,00,000/- (Rupees Three Lakh only) has been imposed on Director Flight services of M/s Air India.

(iii) License of Pilot in Command suspended for three months.

2) AI-142, Paris to New Delhi dated 06.12.2022.

(i) Financial Penalty of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) has been imposed by DGCA to M/s Air India.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today