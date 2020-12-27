Bhubaneswar: The 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference 2020 of Odisha Police commenced on Sunday in virtual mode with DGP Abhay inaugurating the event at State Police Headquarters here.

The DGP stressed on the basics of policing like law and order, police leadership and crime control.He emphasised on a continuous assessment of police leadership, priority on women and children victims, professional crime investigation, police accountability, prompt response to social media, capacity building for cyber crime investigation, adoption and integration of new technologies for improving delivery system, projection of good work of police, courtesy to subordinates staffs and public, police welfare and women-friendly policing.

The DGP said during the Covid-19 pandemic, police faced great challenges. But the Odisha police handled it with empathy and compassion.

The police personnel created a new image for them by devoting themselves to the service of the State during the worst situations,” said the DGP. “The overall law and order situation remained peaceful and under control.

Besides, there has been a significant decline in the Leftwing extremist violence and resultant deaths in the State. In 2020, 17 hardcore Maoists were neutralized, 32 arrested while 21 rebels surrendered,” he added. “The Odisha Police has also done a remarkable job in launching a crackdown on the illegal narcotics trade with record seizure of contraband like ganja and brown sugar. The drive against extortion is also underway and the efforts have already started showing positive results,” Abhay added.

More than one hundred senior police officers from different police establishments including district SPs and Commandants of battalions are participating in the four-day conference.

