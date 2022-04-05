615 coaches on regular basis and 416 coaches on contract/deputation basis are working in SAI in various sports disciplines: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : The deployment of coaches under various Sports Promotional schemes implemented by Sports Authority of India (SAI), in different sports disciplines varies depending upon the strength of athletes and discipline-wise availability at the respective centres. Presently, 615 coaches are working in SAI on regular basis, and based on the requirement of coaches in various sports disciplines, 416 coaches have been appointed on contract/deputation basis.

The recruitment/ appointment of 416 coaches on contract/ deputation is a result of the efforts to provide 360 degree support to athletes as they prepare for important National and International competitions, including the Olympics 2024 and 2028. The recruitment of coaches is carried out based on the requirement under various sports disciplines in training centres of the SAI, which is not based on the state-wise requirement. At present there are 18 coaches deployed in the 3 SAI training centres in the State of Tamil Nadu.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.