612 COVID19 patients recovered in Odisha Today; 270 from Ganjam; total recoveries to 10,476

Bhubaneswar: With a record high of 612 COVID19 patients recovering in a day, on 15.07.20, Odisha reaches a Milestone of over 10,000 recovered cases in the State.
The total recovered cases now stand at 10,476
270 from Ganjam
84 from Sundargarh
48 from Keonjhar
35 from Gajapati
31 from Balasore
28 from Khurda
25 from Nayagarh
20 from Jajpur
15 from Mayurbhanj
10 from Cuttack
10 from Koraput
10 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Baragarh
6 from Puri
5 from Bolangir
3 from Kendrapara
2 each from Kalahandi & Kandhamal
1 each from Rayagada & Sambalpur