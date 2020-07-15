612 COVID19 patients recovered in Odisha Today; 270 from Ganjam; total recoveries to 10,476

Bhubaneswar: With a record high of 612 COVID19 patients recovering in a day, on 15.07.20, Odisha reaches a Milestone of over 10,000 recovered cases in the State.

The total recovered cases now stand at 10,476

270 from Ganjam

84 from Sundargarh

48 from Keonjhar

35 from Gajapati

31 from Balasore

28 from Khurda

25 from Nayagarh

20 from Jajpur

15 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Cuttack

10 from Koraput

10 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Baragarh

6 from Puri

5 from Bolangir

3 from Kendrapara

2 each from Kalahandi & Kandhamal

1 each from Rayagada & Sambalpur

