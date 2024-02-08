60 Migrant Workers from Odisha Lost Lives Outside State Since 2018

In a sobering revelation, it has been disclosed in the Odisha assembly that a staggering 60 migrant laborers from the state have lost their lives while working in various locations outside its borders since 2018. This disclosure, made in response to a query raised by BJP MLA Kusum Tete, sheds light on the grim reality faced by many migrant workers who leave their homes in search of livelihood opportunities.

Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister, Sarada Prasad Nayak, shared this distressing statistic while providing insights into the state’s efforts to address issues faced by migrant workers. According to the minister, a total of 5,440 migrant workers have been rescued from other states, based on 322 complaints and information received from distressed laborers between 2018 and the present.

The disclosure underscores the vulnerabilities faced by migrant workers, who often endure challenging working conditions and lack adequate support systems in unfamiliar territories. The deaths of these 60 workers serve as a stark reminder of the risks associated with migration for employment and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to safeguard the rights and well-being of these workers.

The state government’s initiatives to rescue and support migrant workers in distress reflect a crucial step towards addressing the systemic issues underlying their plight. However, this revelation also calls for a deeper examination of the root causes contributing to the loss of lives and the formulation of robust policies aimed at ensuring the safety and welfare of migrant workers, both within and outside the state.

As discussions continue within the assembly and beyond, there is a growing recognition of the imperative to prioritize the protection of migrant workers’ rights and to provide them with the necessary support mechanisms to prevent further tragedies and enable them to lead dignified lives, wherever they may choose to work.