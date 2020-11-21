60 Hectares of Paddy line transplanting by Adani Foundation; Field visit of Bhadrak District Agriculture Officers

Dhamra: With the facilitation of Adani Foundation, Dhamra site, the kharif paddy line transplanting have been undertaken in collaboration with Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department, Bhadrak under the scheme of Promotion of “Improved Package of Practices of State Plan 2020-21”. The paddy line transplanting program of 60.0 Ha (150 Acre) have been carried out by 99 small & marginal farmers of Oramal, Chianipai, Balisahi, Sompatia, Rabindranagar & Bidyutprava villages of Dosinga GP in contiguous patch basis. The hand holding and field based training was imparted to the paddy growers by Adani Foundation through Farmers Field School in technical guidance of KVK, Bhadrak. The Govt. scheme was introduced first time in the port periphery villages and successfully executed by the farmers followed by the principle of SRI technology. Considering the operational guidelines of State Plan 2020, the farmer ID have been received by the farmers over SMS and an incentive of Rs. 1300 per Ha will be paid to the farmers after joint verification of departmental officials and crop cutting of paddy field.

In this context, a joint field verification of paddy fields has been organized by Adani Foundation on 18th November 2020. Mr. Prasad Nayak, Chief District Agriculture Officer, Bhadrak, Mr. Bairagi Charan Sethi, Block Agriculture Officer, Chandabali, Mr. Jitendra Singh, Assistant Agriculture Officer & Mr. Ratikanta Mishra, VAW, Dosinga GP have jointly visited the paddy field of Sri Sisir Jana & Sri Shyampad Mana of Oramal village. The officials have interacted and the farmers shared their experience in terms of spacing maintained, INM & inter cultural practices used, tiller enhanced and expected yield would be enhanced. Also visited the team to Integrated Farming model developed by entrepreneur Sri Suresh Kumar Mahunta & Sri Debendra Kumar Nayak of Jagula & Dosinga GP for promotion of sustainable agriculture in specific homestead land utilization by their own contribution without the financial assistance of Govt. scheme or any sources. The officials observed being interacted with entrepreneur and expressed their views, such models would be included in ATMA/RKVY scheme in convergence approach for double income of farmers.

