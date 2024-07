In a significant operation, police and Forest Department officials arrested six timber mafias at Santarapur village, Keonjhar, using drones for surveillance. The raid led to the seizure of wooden logs worth over Rs 50 lakh. Forest Officer HD Dhanraj noted that the mafia frequently retaliated with violence but was eventually apprehended. The village, previously a timber mafia stronghold, is now being targeted by the new government’s enforcement efforts.