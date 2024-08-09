5th Guinness Book of World Records of KISS

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has once again achieved another milestone by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest music lesson, led by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. 13,944 KISS students have entered the Guinness Book of World Records by rendering the Indian National Anthem as the largest single group.

They collaborated with Ricky Kej to create a monumental version of the anthem, which will be officially released on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. Guinness World Records officials announced the record-breaking feat today at a press conference held in New Delhi.

The National Anthem will feature Ricky Kej, who directed the music. The group performance also includes flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, sarod maestros Aman and Ayaan Ali Khan, and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, among many other renowned artists.

Expressing his happiness over this achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, stated that this is not just a proud moment for KISS, but also for Odisha and India.

The students of KISS sang with enthusiasm and joy, showcasing their musical talents and their dedication to environmental advocacy. The event provided a memorable experience for the children and reinforced KISS’s mission of education and empowerment.