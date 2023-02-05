5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Narayan Patna Block in Koraput district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Directed by CM Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian yesterday toured Narayan Patna Block & visited the Jagannath Mandir. After darshan of the Lord, he spoke to priests & locals as well as assured to take up development of the shrine for the benefit of devotees.

He asked the Dist administration to submit a master plan for renovation of the temple and adjoining areas. He then visited the site of the Jhanjhavati Dam. And spoke to Minor Irrigation officials and asked them to expedite the tender process.

Pandian advised the Land Acquisition Officer to take up land acquisition with immediate effect. He said that the dam and the consequent irrigation programs will have life changing impact for people of Bandhugan & Narayanapatna.

5T Secretary visited SSD School at Dandabadi and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya at Pachingi and Interacted with students and teachers. He enquired about facilities available for them. He then inspected 5T works at OAV and inspired the students to aim big in life.