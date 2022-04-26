5T secretary VK Pandian visited Maa Sarala Temple

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: In a surprising development state government, 5T secretary VK Pandian on Tuesday morning visited Maa Sarala Temple in Tirtol block, and held a discussion with temple management, servitors, district collector, superintendent of police, and other stack holders with regards to beautification and development of the 500 years old shrine.

The 5T secretary reached at Maa Sarala temple around 6.30 AM where the collector, SP, other government officials, and temple servitors greeted him then he performed Puja inside the temple and took stock of the temple’s condition.

After completing Darshan rituals 5T secretary held a discussion with the Maa Sarala temple management and collector aiming for implementation to envisage beautification and development of the temple.

Many servitors while interacting with 5T secretary revealed manifolds deficiencies suffering temple for years. They claimed renovation of temple Chandan Pokhari, accommodation for devotees, a good connecting road to the temple for pilgrims, light and sound system to attract visitors.

The collector after the meeting briefed the media persons and said that a master plan for the development of the Sarala Temple would be presented to the government within two weeks, the government will prepare the necessary road map and funds allotment for the facelift of Maa Sarala temple, Collector said. [Ends]

