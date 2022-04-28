5T Secretary VK Pandian & Chief Secretary visits Gajapati and Ganjam districts, reviews development work of dams

Bhubaneswar:5T Secretary VK Pandian alongwith Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra,and Water Resources Secretary Anu Garg visited Gajapati and Ganjam districts and reviewed the work of the Chheligada irrigation project and Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project, here on Thursday.

The work of the dam under Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project in Ganjam is to be completed by December 2022. Under the project, around 600 hectares of land will be irrigated through underground pipelines. It will also provide drinking water facilities, said Chief Secretary.