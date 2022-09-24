5T Secretary Interacts With School Students During Review Of High School Transformation Programme In Sundargarh

Rourkela : Under the Odisha Govt’s 5T High School Transformation programme, all government high schools in Sundargarh district are being given an overall facelift.

On Saturday, Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian held interaction with the students and teachers from various schools while taking a review of the progress of the initiative via video conferencing. The students took the opportunity to spell out their future dreams before the 5T Secretary.

While interacting with the students and other stakeholders, Shri Pandian said, “School is like our mother. Therefore, we should take care of the beautiful infrastructure of the transformed High Schools like we care for our own mother. By nurturing and maintaining the new advanced infra and ambience we will help the students in realizing their life goals,” he said while seeking cooperation of locals, alumni and Panchayat representatives in the noble initiative.

“The High School Transformation Programme is a flagship initiative of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik. The programme is aimed at making students dream big in the new school environment,” the 5T Secretary said while calling upon all stakeholders to make the programme successful in Sundargarh district.

On the occasion, the 5T Secretary instructed the Sundargarh District Administration to provide land RoR and ensure electricity supply as well as pucca roads to all transformed schools, along with plantation of trees in their campus.

Sundargarh Collector Dr. Parag H Gavali joined the virtual meet at the OSWAN Conference Hall in the Collectorate at Sundargarh. ADM Rourkela & Commissioner Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and senior district officials joined meeting at Rourkela.

At Sundargarh, ZP CDO&EO Sundargarh Shri Bhairab Singh Patel, DEO Shri Amulya Kumar Padhan, Senior Technical Consultant SSA Shri Bishwamanohar Subudhi, BDOs, students, headmasters/headmistress, SMDC members, alumni, people’s representatives from 13 blocks also joined the meeting.

247, out of the 384 Govt High Schools, in Sundargarh district which underwent transformation in two phases have been dedicated by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik. Of those, 67 High Schools were transformed in the first phase, while another 180 were transformed in the second phase. The 5T Secretary directed the Sundargarh District Administration to expedite the transformation works at the remaining schools.