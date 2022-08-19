5G auction process echoes Govt’s proactiveness in ‘Ease of Doing Business’: FICCI

New Delhi :The recent 5G auction process echoes the robustness and confidence of the telecom sector as well as the proactiveness of the Government when it comes to ‘Ease of Doing Business’. Supported by market-friendly policies of the government, the Indian telecom sector is ranked second in the world with the most cost-effective rates, and further plays a vital role in the digital transformation journey of the country. The 5G auction process was one of the smoothest, fastest, and most efficient spectrum allocation process.

According to Mr Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI, “The ease, speed and transparency of the 5G spectrum auction process is a live example of much-improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’, thanks to attention from the highest levels of Government on bringing about real change.”

Over the years, the Government has made several policy interventions to boost the growth of the telecom sector and take proactive measures for the ease of doing business in the sector. These strides have in return enhanced the industry’s strength and ensured that India remains a global leader in technology and digital communications. The mobile industry is expected to play a ‘vital’ role in India’s vision to be a $5-trillion economy by 2025, of which $1 trillion will be the sole contribution from the digital economy segment, and the current smooth auction process was a step in that direction.