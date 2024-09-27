57th Executive Committee Meeting of NMCG approves Projects worth ₹1,062 Crore

The 57th Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by the DG (NMCG) Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, approved projects amounting to ₹1,062 crore. These include key projects aimed towards the conservation and cleanliness of the Ganga River, and, for IEC activities during Mahakumbh 2025.

The EC approved project in Katihar, Bihar, aiming to improve the city’s drainage and sewage management, with a total cost of ₹350 crore. Under this, a 35 MLD capacity STP will be constructed in Rojitpur, along with structures for tapping four drains. Additionally, a 20.5 MLD capacity STP will be built in Sharifganj, tapping five drains. This project is based on the DBOT (Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer) model and includes operation and maintenance for 15 years.

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, an interception, diversion, and STP project was approved at a cost of ₹488 crore. The project includes two STPs with capacities of 65 MLD and 48 MLD, as well as a 30 KLD septage co-treatment facility. Moreover, three interception and diversion structures will be constructed. The project, based on the DBOT (Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer) model, is to be completed within 24 months and includes operation and maintenance for 15 years.

In Supaul, Bihar a project involving construction of three sewage treatment plants (STPs) and six interception and diversion structures was approved with a cost of ₹76.69 crore. The main objective is to intercept and manage six major drains, with the additional responsibility of operating and maintaining the systems for the next 15 years.

In Uttarakhand, a project of ₹2.5 crore was approved for co-treatment septage at existing STPs. This includes setting up plants with a capacity of 150 KLD (100 KLD in Jagjeetpur and 50 KLD in Sarai, Haridwar), 50 KLD in Rishikesh, 30 KLD in Srinagar, and 5 KLD in Devprayag. This project marks a significant step toward improving sanitation and water management in various cities of Uttarakhand.

To enhance cleanliness and awareness during Mahakumbh 2025, an IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activity-based project worth ₹30 crore has been approved. The project includes decorating the mela area and city through ‘Paint My City’ and mural art. Various places such as flyovers, large buildings, railway stations, and bus stops will be adorned with wall paintings depicting themes related to the Ganga. Additionally, a 45-day exhibition will be held at a prominent location in the mela area to showcase the interventions and achievements made under the Namami Gange programme. During this initiative, 1,500 Ganga Seva Doots will be deployed across the fairgrounds to raise awareness on cleanliness and Ganga conservation.

The Committee also approved restructuring manpower under the Pollution Inventory, Assessment, and Surveillance (PIAS) project to enhance its effectiveness. The revised organization structure includes 90 sanctioned posts, with a particular focus on strengthening technical capabilities. This will improve the environmental data collection, analysis, and monitoring mechanism, ensuring solid progress in pollution control and management.

A project for strengthening the online continuous monitoring of existing STPs in the Ganga River Basin was approved for a period of five years. The project includes the installation of an Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS). Under this project, 11 STPs in Uttar Pradesh and 40 STPs in West Bengal will be covered, with a total project cost of ₹33 crore.

The Committee approved three key components of the ‘Smart Laboratory for Clean River’ (SLCR) project, operated by NMCG in collaboration with IIT BHU, Denmark for the conservation of small rivers. With a total investment of ₹13 crore, this initiative aims to accelerate the rejuvenation of small rivers across the country, providing a significant boost to river conservation efforts.

Approval was also granted for the freshwater turtle and gharial conservation breeding program at the Kukrail Gharial Rehabilitation Center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This programme will be operated under Namami Gange Mission-II at a cost of ₹2 crore. The centre plays a crucial role in restoring endangered species. The extended breeding programme aims to rejuvenate the viable breeding population of these species to re-establish them in the Ganga River and its tributaries.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the M/o Jal Shakti, State Governments of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh as well as from NMCG.