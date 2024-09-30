57% Students Pursuing International Education Come from State Board, with 34% Females Leading the Charge: LeapScholar Survey Reveals

National, 30 September 2024: LeapScholar, South Asia’s largest end-to-end study abroad platform, today released its “Application-based Survey 2024”. The survey shows that Indian students are breaking conventional boundaries to pursue their dream of studying abroad.

Contrary to popular belief, that students from international/ICSE and CBSE boards have exposure to and aspirations for studying abroad, Leap’s new survey suggests that students from local State Boards are equally enthusiastic about pursuing global education. This points towards inclusion of a broader and more diverse demographic, with aspirations for international study traveling beyond conventional backgrounds and ethnicities. Furthermore, with females constituting a significant portion of this trend (34%), it highlights how women in India are breaking stereotypes and leading the way on global education.

The survey also reveals a shift in destination preferences and subject areas of interest. While top destinations like Canada, UK, US remain the top choices, Indian students are increasingly looking beyond these destinations, with Japan and the Netherlands emerging as exciting new options. The survey also shows that STEM courses, although still popular, are no longer the only draw for international students. Instead, students are exploring a range of subjects, including Psychology, Law, Sport Sciences, Architecture, Building, and Planning, Performing Arts, and Social Sciences, indicating a desire for a more well-rounded and diverse educational experience.

“The survey is a sign that Indian students are becoming more ambitious and forward-thinking in their approach to look for what is best for them. We feel inspired by the growing aspirations of the Indian students, particularly those from State Boards, who are now considering and embracing studying abroad like never before. We also feel very good to see female students leading the charge. This shift not only reflects the increasing accessibility of studying abroad but also the changing mindset of Indian students, who are now more open to exploring unconventional ways of learning.” said, Arnav Kumar, Co-founder, Leap.

The surge in aspirations among State Board students can be attributed to rapid digital penetration in the country, increased accessibility and growing awareness about international study opportunities. Additionally, the widespread availability of online resources and education platforms has democratized access to information, allowing students to explore international education options more easily.

Other key findings from the survey include: