57 Railway stations have been identified for redevelopment under ‘Major Upgradation of Railway Stations’

Ministry of Railways is undertaking techno-economic feasibility studies for redevelopment of Stations. Based on the outcome of these feasibility studies, stations are planned to be taken up for redevelopment in phases, especially the stations located in major cities and important tourist destination.

Work for redevelopment has been taken up at 43 stations while 21 stations are at different stages of tendering and planning on Indian Railways. 57 stations have been identified for redevelopment under ‘Major Upgradation of Railway Stations’ on Indian Railways including Gaya, Bapudham Motihari and Muzaffarpur Railway stations in the state of Bihar. Three railway stations viz. Rani Kamlapati Railway Station (Madhya Pradesh), Gandhinagar Railway Station (Gujarat) and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (Karnataka) have been developed and commissioned.

Modernization and Upgradation of railway stations and amenities is a continuous and ongoing process on Indian Railways and these works are carried out through the Plan-Head Customer Amenities (PH-53). The allocation and expenditure under PH-53 are maintained Zonal Railway-wise not Station- wise. The details of funds allocated and expenditure incurred by the Railways under Plan Head-53 ‘Customer Amenities’, during the last three years and current year i.e. 2019-20,2020-21,2021-22 and 2022-23(till Oct.2022) is as under:-

(Figures ₹ in Crores)

Zonal Railways 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Allo- cation Expend- iture Allo- cation Expend- iture Allo- cation Expend- iture Allo- cation Expend- iture (Till Oct, 2022) CR 235.96 231.84 288.77 275.85 207.56 152.94 234.38 63.99 ER 112.84 115.25 182.13 158.95 151.16 145.21 173.98 47.32 ECR 137.43 141.91 166.87 165.46 166.83 146.42 162.39 84.22 ECOR 97.64 94.78 103.16 87.16 89.03 66.99 109.53 32.75 NR 150.77 152.31 268.37 247.25 217.71 221.68 235.37 213.22 NCR 65.30 77.65 182.94 163.41 134.81 118.82 147.57 65.14 NER 78.59 86.32 100.18 103.90 121.20 95.33 187.23 55.03 NFR 107.24 100.55 106.12 104.07 99.34 90.03 96.11 50.37 NWR 120.22 117.74 159.59 126.40 67.51 51.39 115.79 24.11 SR 106.74 114.43 213.11 204.70 218.22 154.23 327.78 64.46 SCR 151.39 150.29 199.37 219.80 191.56 154.56 135.15 52.50 SER 71.67 82.01 109.89 118.21 140.16 111.60 176.53 56.87 SECR 53.82 55.83 107.02 118.75 67.15 65.18 60.90 32.43 SWR 82.66 80.61 114.80 115.13 135.34 112.13 137.94 31.96 WR 254.45 254.62 252.01 318.04 261.00 255.77 311.62 91.78 WCR 37.39 34.10 50.95 46.08 66.00 49.93 77.32 18.68 MR 17.29 12.87 9.88 9.74 9.97 3.56 10.39 2.09 TOTAL 1881.40 1903.11 2615.15 2582.90 2344.55 1995.77 2700.00 986.92

